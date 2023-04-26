Athens City Council City and Safety Services Committee

Athens City Council's City and Safety Services Committee — Sarah Grace (left), at-large representative; Jeffrey Risner, 2nd Ward representative; City Clerk Debbie Walker; Alan Swank, 4th Ward representative; and Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward representative — discuss the emergency contract proposed by Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District during the April 24 meeting in council chambers.

 Athens Government Channel

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District has proposed a six-month emergency contract to haul trash, recycling and compost within the City of Athens. The agreement includes a 37% increase in user fees.


