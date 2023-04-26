Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District has proposed a six-month emergency contract to haul trash, recycling and compost within the City of Athens. The agreement includes a 37% increase in user fees.
Athens City Council discussed the proposal during its committee meeting on April 24 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
Service Safety Director Andy Stone said the company submitted the new emergency contract after the council rejected two bids from Rumpke and the waste district for the upcoming contract due to some information not being filled out on either bid application.
The waste district's current contract with the city expires June 30.
The new contract would end when the city's fiscal year starts, Jan. 1, 2024. The city would pay approximately $171,000 monthly, a 33.6% increase.
Stone suggested council issue an emergency contact so the city can adequately rebid a new contract and go with either the current hauler or someone else.
The new contract would mean a 37% rate increase for users. According to 4th Ward Representative Alan Swank, the cost of trash hauling would go up from $250 a year to $360 a year for residential customers.
Sarah Grace, at-large representative, noted that the cost increase seems unreasonable and suggested several ways to "soften the blow to residents."
According to Sarah Grace, at-large representative, one way would be for the city to subsidize the garbage fund from the general fund. A staggered increase could also be done, meaning the garbage fund would operate at a deficit for a while.
"If we think that there's a possibility that come January we would have a four-year contract that would not require as big of an increase, that's something that council could also consider," Grace said.
"I hate to bring that up — suggesting that we enter into a contract with rates higher than what our income in that fund would be," Grace said. At the same time, noting council got information on the contract earlier in the evening. "But a 37% immediate price increase on garbage rates, I think is pretty staggering."
Jeffrey Risner, 2nd Ward representative, asked Stone whether the rate could go down once they enter a new contract on January 1, 2024. Stone said that the competitive bidding process is the only thing that could drive it below the current rate.
During previous meetings, some of the hauling companies did not agree with some parts of the proposed contract, said Sam Crowl, 3rd Ward representative. He suggested that the city negotiates with the haulers about future contracts.
The administration requested the council take up the ordinance during its next meeting on May 1. However, several council members asked for more time.
"I'm hoping that the administration will listen to what the council members have been saying and hopefully will not present exactly what we see in this letter as the route going forward," Grace said. "I think as has been noted by our clerk (Debbie) Walker, that we do have an opportunity for other members of council to come forward with their own proposal for an ordinance that may be different from what the administration is seemingly wanting to propose, which, if I'm understanding correctly, is perfectly acceptable."
In other matters, the council discussed funding the cost increase for the new fire station on Stimson Avenue.
At the April 17 regular meeting, the council passed an emergency measure allotting $12.4 million for the station's construction. Stone said the funds are needed because all the bids came in over the architect's estimated cost of $9 million.
The city's safety levy will pay for bonds issued for the fire station's construction. Auditor Kathy Hecht was that if the city issues bonds over 19 years, it may cover a $4 million gap in funding. She noted that if the council goes the bond route, the city would have a designated revenue stream for the fire station rather than depending on taxes or other revenues that may fluctuate.
Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. May 1 at council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.