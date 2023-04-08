Athens Hot Glass Glassblowing Studio will hold its grand opening on April 22. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 21 Kern St., Athens, behind the Standard Salon.
Artist Geoffery Beetem will be the featured artist. There will be glassblowing demonstrations and a collection of hand-blown glass marbles will be on display.
Owner Tiffany McCann invites the public to view the demonstrations for free. The gallery will have items for purchase.
For information or to book a class, send an email to athenshotglass22@gmail.com or call (802) 522-6385.
Speaking of new businesses in Athens, A Taste, a place for trying wines and beer, as well as buying them, opened its doors at 22 W. Stimson Ave.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the store’s opening on April 5. On the store’s website, owner Chelsea Clark-Besic says A Taste will host experiences that allow “clients to explore new flavors and products; giving people a space to meet and build memories together; sharing my passion for discovery — what an amazing way to connect and help support a strong community.”
If you’re ever in Columbus and crave something from Jackie O’s Brewery , you’ll soon be in luck as Jackie O’s On Fourth will celebrate its grand opening on May 5.
Located at 171 N. 4th St. in downtown Columbus, Jackie O’s On Fourth includes a 6,000-square-feet indoor public space featuring booth, table and bar seating for up to 80 people, a concrete bar fitted with 30 draft lines, a retail store, and a second-floor private indoor event space capable of hosting parties of up to 120, according to Jackie O’s. There also will be on-site parking for 20-30 vehicles, as well as a two-story patio featuring a bar on each floor.
Initially, Jackie O’s On Fourth will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning May 5 (3-11 p.m.), May 6 (3-11 p.m.), and May 7 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and will steadily be adding days/hours of operation moving into the summer months, according to the company.
For those on the job hunt, the 19th annual OhioMeansJobs Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., Athens. The free event is open to the public. Bring your resume and be ready to interview.
For free resume or career services, contact (740) 797-1405.
For those interested in starting a business, Lightship Foundation has expand its Lightship Bootcamp program by hosting six three-day boot camps throughout Ohio in 2023 to provide mentorship, specialized curriculum, and networking for underrepresented entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses within the state. Lightship has scheduled a boot camp for April 25-27 in Athens for entrepreneurs and innovators in Southeast Ohio.
JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, has partnered with the foundation to promote and sponsor the boot camps, which will target businesses within each region of the JobsOhio network.
Lightship Foundation, an impact-driven organization serving entrepreneurs and ecosystems, established its headquarters in the Cincinnati Innovation District in 2021. The organization has played a role in making Ohio more inclusive for minority- and women-owned businesses and helps drive the state’s growing startup ecosystem.
Business owners, entrepreneurs, and innovators can visit Lightship Foundation’s website to learn more and apply, lightship.foundation/post/lightship-brings-bootcamp-to-6-new-cities-across-ohio .
