Work on Court Street

The exterior of the old uptown Wendy’s location at 40 S. Court St., Athens, recently received a fresh coat of paint in preparation for ORYZA Asian Grill to move into the location. It will be the Asian-fusion restaurant’s fourth location.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Athens Hot Glass Glassblowing Studio will hold its grand opening on April 22. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 21 Kern St., Athens, behind the Standard Salon.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.