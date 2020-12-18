In among the usual holiday cheer there hangs a bittersweet tone at Mountain Laurel Gifts, as the store prepares to shutter its doors for the final time.
The uptown Athens institution has been around in some form for nearly 50 years. It was formerly known as Mountain Leather and sold primarily leather goods. In 2005, Pam and Brian Rollins took over ownership and made it their own, transforming the business into a boutique gift shop.
“It was great in the beginning. The last couple of years have gotten harder. I think internet shopping has had a huge effect,” Pam said.
Though internet shopping has certainly impacted many independent stores, there is no doubt behind the largest influence in the Rollins’ decision to close – the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountain Laurel Gifts has largely been supported by the traffic from its close proximity to Ohio University.
“We always have a huge December and that would carry us through the dead months of winter,” she said. “Then we would have Mom’s Weekend and that would carry us through the summer. The students would then come back in the early fall. But then this year...we really count on those OU weekends to keep up floating. We just didn’t have it.”
Pam acknowledged that their situation is not unfamiliar to business owners trying to weather the pandemic.
“I think we’re all having a hard time, even the bars and restaurants are, and they’re usually okay. It’s a hard time for everybody.”
OU’s largely online-only model is not the only thing impacting businesses. Many people have been out of work or had their hours reduced due to the pandemic, creating a financial strain and leaving some unable to afford shopping for gifts and other non-essentials.
The Rollins made the difficult decision that the missing revenue would make it nearly impossible to continue.
“We’re heartbroken, we’re devastated, and our customers are heartbroken. I just can’t justify it anymore,” she said. “But we’ve had a great run. We’ve had lovely customers and great employees. Celia Summers has been here with me since the beginning, and I’ve had lots of terrific student employees. I’ve loved that because it keeps me in touch with the younger generation because my kids are grown. I’m going to really miss that, and I’ll miss the kids and the customers – I’ll miss it all.”
For the Rollins, the business has been a labor of love between the two, with Pam running the majority of the store, and Brian giving support where needed.
“My husband and I, we did this together. He does all the grunt work. He’s always done the Christmas displays,” Pam said, something Brian, a retired art teacher from Jackson City Schools, says he’ll miss.
“I do what I can to help out. I’ve always loved doing the displays,” Brian said. His yearly Christmas window displays at the store have been a local favorite, each year taking a new theme such as “Santa’s workshop.” The displays were so detailed that the Rollins planned them a year in advance. Due to the store closing the display was not done this year.
The Rollins initially purchased the store as a way for Pam to be more involved in the community, whose other job as an international flight attendant with United Airlines kept her occupied.
“[B]ecause of my job I was away half the time, and I really didn’t have a real connection to the community and this gave me really a role and a purpose. I’ll miss that,” Pam said.
COVID-19 has impacted not only the store but also Pam’s work with United Airlines, stating that she has only been on six flights since March.
“It’s a strange time,” Pam said. She has worked as a flight attendant for 42 years and hopes to retire from United in two years.
Mountain Laurel’s last day open will be Dec. 30. The store is holding a going out of business sale currently on everything in the store, including the fixtures – some of which are from the 1890s.
Upon closing, the Rollins will have their first free time in years, something they both say will be an adjustment. However, there will soon be a special addition to occupy their time.
“I’m going to be a grandma in the Spring,” Pam said with a big smile.
The community has expressed its sadness over the local favorite closing, with customers telling the Rollins how much they will be missed.
“I hear it every day, and every day I tear up,” Pam said. Brian is also trying to adjust to the idea of not having the store.
“It becomes part of your identity...it’s almost like losing a person,” he said.
The fact that they are closing during the holiday season is fitting for the store, as it was always its biggest time of year.
“At least we can have this Christmas season and have a good ending,” Pam said. “This is always a happy time, people are always happy when they come here at Christmas time.”
As Pam says goodbye to customers for the last time, she hopes they know how thankful she is for each and every one.
“I would just like to say thank you,” she said. “I would like to thank them for their support and loyalty and say thank you to Celia, and all the kids who have worked for us. I’m grateful we had the experience, it’s sad to close, but we’ll be okay. There’s nothing certain but change, and there’s always something to look forward to.”
