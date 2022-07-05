While he slept, his feet were encased in fluffy tiger slippers, by his side lay stuffed animals. Although he shouldn’t have had to, he made himself at home.
Maxwell Glover, 10, is more than familiar with a hospital room.
At two and a half years old, Max had his first seizure.
After a couple more episodes, Colin Glover, Max’s dad, took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.
After dealing with this, Max started meeting with a neurologist. After trying multiple medicines that didn’t work, he got a new neurology team and multiple specialists.
He was later diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome, or LGS, a combination of Epilepsy, Autism and ADHD. After his diagnosis, things progressively got worse.
Over eight years, Glover has watched his child experience almost every possible seizure.
In the past, Max has had grand mal seizures, drop seizures, absent seizures.
“He is aware that he has seizures and that’s why he has to take meds and go to the doctor so often,” said Glover.
The most common type for him are nocturnal seizures. Max can only seize once he has fallen into a deep sleep, he wouldn’t wake until his episode was done.
Once he woke up he was “spent and totally scrambled,” said Glover.
Their longest hospital stay was also one of more recent.
One morning, when it was time to wake up, Max had a seizure. Morning seizures were not out of the ordinary, but this one was different, this time he didn’t seem to come back after his episode.
“He was absolutely catatonic. He wouldn’t talk, he couldn’t walk,” Glover said.
Once again, a caring father rushed his child into the car, he drove to Columbus and took Max into the ER without an appointment.
Within those four weeks, he went through two surgeries, rolling from one procedure to another in his wheelchair.
Max was so out of it he couldn’t eat or take his meds, he wasn’t responsive or vocal with his neurologist, Anup D. Patel, MD, or even with his dad.
At one point, Max had an IV in one arm, a blood pressure cuff on the other, and a toe/heartbeat monitor on his foot. He also had a nasogastric tube and 30 electrodes attached to his head, all to different machines.
“It was heartbreaking to see your kid laid up. That was a long month,” said Glover
When released from the hospital, Max was still in a wheelchair.
Since his return home he has put on almost 20 pounds because he has been “eating like a mad man,” said Glover.
Max’s grandmother, Dori Glover, watches him while his dad is working at Tony’s. Without her, he would have no time to work.
“She has stepped up like a champ,” Glover said.
Erica Andrews, mother to five and friends of the Glovers, wanted to help him and his family out.
The community within Athens came together during Met Gala: Halloween in June to “lift up another amazing member of our town,” said Andrews.
Many local businesses such as Import House, Casa Nueva and Blue Eagle donated items.
“Luckily he doesn’t remember the episodes and even luckier, lately, he hasn’t been having any,” Glover said, joy radiating from his face.
Direct donations toward @ColinVGlover on Venmo. If asked for the last 4 digits of his phone number, they are 8810.
