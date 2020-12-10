An Athens man was arrested by Athens County Sheriff Deputies following a vehicular pursuit through Athens County on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Deputies were on patrol in The Plains when they observed and identified Shayne Barnhart, 37, of Athens, driving a black sedan. Barnhart has multiple warrants for his arrest for charges of endangering children, which are fourth degree felonies, and multiple counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, which are felonies of the third degree.
Upon seeing deputies, Barnhart immediately fled off road through the yard of a residential home in his vehicle. Deputies pursued the vehicle and attempted to stop Barnhart, who continued to flee, refusing to stop at intersections and passing other motorists.
The pursuit continued through the county toward Route 691 and ended on Stone Road, in Waterloo Township, when Barnhart lost control of his vehicle. Barnhart exited the crashed vehicle and continued to resist arrest but was quickly apprehended by deputies, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
Pursuant to his arrest, deputies completed a vehicle inventory and located 2.8 ounces (80 grams) of suspected methamphetamine (26 times bulk amount in the state of Ohio). He was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for medical clearance and was released a short time later. Barnhart was ultimately transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and was charged with another count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony.
