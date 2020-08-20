An Athens man arrested in May from Carbon Hill for rape-related charges was convicted in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.
Joshua W. Weaver, 40, of Athens, appeared before Judge Patrick J. Lang from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail via a video call, at which time Weaver was convicted of the following:
- Nine counts of rape, felonies of the first degree
- Five counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the fourth degree
- Sixteen counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a felony of the second degree
- Five counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the third degree
- Nine counts of sexual conduct with an animal, misdemeanors of the second degree
According to the indictment filed with the court in January, some of the rape charges stem from interactions with a then-12-year-old child.
The fourth-degree gross sexual imposition charges stem from sexual contact Weaver had with an individual who was 8 years old at the time, which is on or around Feb. 16, 2020. This same date is referenced in the charges relating to pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Further rape charges also reference this minor.
The same minors are referenced in the indictment of receiving similar treatment later in February, and again during multiple dates in March, as well as in late April.
“Weaver was sentenced to life imprisonment with eligibility of parole after fifteen years,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a press release. “Should he be released from prison, Weaver shall be subject to a mandatory term of five years of post-release control and Tier III sex offender registration, which would require in-person verification every ninety days for life”.
Weaver’s co-defendant, Cassie Hanning, 29, also of Athens, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 28, 2020. She remains at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond.
She is facing 43 separate charges, which are:
- Five counts of rape, felonies of the first degree
- Five counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the fourth degree
- Sixteen counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a felony of the second degree
- Five counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the third degree
- Nine counts of sexual conduct with an animal, misdemeanors of the second degree
- Two counts of endangering children, felonies of the second degree.
This case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.