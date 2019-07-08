An Athens man already charged with aggravated robbery was indicted Monday by an Athens County grand jury on additional charges.
George Allbaugh, 31, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property (a car) and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, according to the new indictment. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 17 in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
The indictment alleges that the offenses occurred April 8.
Allbaugh was already under indictment on charges of aggravated robbery and having a weapon while under disability in connection with a June 9 incident at Mineral. He has pleaded innocent to those charges and has a trial tentatively set for Aug. 27. His bond was set at $100,000 on those charges.
According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that on June 9 she found two men in her Route 356 home. During an argument, she reported, a gun was brandished by one of the suspects. She also told deputies that shots were fired, but she was not injured, and the two men fled into a wooded area.
Allbaugh’s co-defendant in that case, 18-year-old William Reasoner of the Athens area, was arraigned last week and pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated robbery (with a gun specification) and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $100,000 and a jury trial was tentatively set for Sept. 3.
