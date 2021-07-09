Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to extorting, stalking and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend.
In April, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office charged Crist with three counts of extortion (third- degree felonies), two counts of menacing by stalking (fourth-degree felonies), telecommunications harassment (a first-degree misdemeanor) and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images (a third-degree misdemeanor).
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim in the case was also underage during some of the offenses. Friday, a bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, was filed.
Judge George McCarthy accepted Crist’s guilty plea to all the charges.
A joint sentencing recommendation from the prosecution and defense was presented to McCarthy of 8-12 years in prison on the bill of information, concurrent to the indicted charges. McCarthy agreed and sentenced Crist to a concurrent term of three years in prison on the seven charges from the indictment and ordered it concurrent to the prison sentence of 8-12 years.
Crist must also register as a Tier II sex offender, be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control and is not to have contact with the victim, her friends or her family.
The victim had a brief statement read in court which admonished Crist for his actions and said there was “no need for your pointless revenge.”
Crist, with family present, declined to comment when given the opportunity by McCarthy.
McCarthy told Crist that he agreed with the sentencing recommendations because the victim agreed.
“These are very serious (charges) and very poor lack of judgment on your part,” McCarthy told Crist. “You’re paying a significant price for the ridiculous acts committed.”
