Athens Mayor Steve Patterson endorsed State Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, on Wednesday for Congress in the special election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, he said in a statement.
The Ohio 15th Congressional District was recently vacated by former Rep. Steve Stivers, who left his elected position in May to accept a role as CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Patterson, who was briefly considering throwing his hat in the special election ring in May but bowed out, joins elected officials like U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — and labor endorsements from the Ohio AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers, and national groups like 314 Action in supporting Russo’s campaign, a release said.
Patterson urged Ohioans to vote for Russo in the upcoming Democratic primary, which began Wednesday.
“The stakes in this upcoming November 2021 special election could not be higher for our country,” Patterson said. “With our Democratic majority resting on just a handful of votes, this is the time for Democrats to come together and support a leader with a proven track record of both policy and political success. That’s why I am proud to announce my strong endorsement of Allison Russo for Congress.
Patterson said in a statement that Russo understands the challenges of public health as she is a public health professional by trade. Patterson said Russo would focus on making healthcare more accessible to families, veterans and seniors.
“Allison has never been afraid to fight for what’s right, whether that’s standing up to Columbus corruption or attacks on our democracy,” Patterson said in a statement. “Winning in November will ensure we can deliver on President Biden’s agenda of jobs, infrastructure, and so much more — and that mission starts by nominating a proven leader like her in the Democratic primary.”
Russp said she was honored to have received Patterson’s endorsement.
“He’s a veteran who served his country with honor and a mayor who’s helped Athens grow. We both value investments in infrastructure and broadband, good-paying jobs, clean energy, and care for our veterans and most vulnerable citizens,” Russo said in a release. “While in Congress, I’m looking forward to having a strong partnership with Steve and working tirelessly for the families and communities of Southeast Ohio.”
According to a release, Allison Russo was raised in small-town Mississippi by a single mother who made ends meet working construction as a union carpenter.
Russo went to college and became a public health professional focused on helping veterans, families, and seniors, a release said. Later, she and her husband, a former federal law enforcement officer and combat veteran, settled in the suburbs of Columbus to raise their three children.
In a statement, Russo said she ran for state representative after growing tired of dysfunction and gridlock in the General Assembly.
Patterson was briefly considering running for the position he has now endorsed Russo for, The Messenger previously reported.
In May, Patterson told The Athens Messenger he was no longer considering running for the Ohio 15th congressional district, citing uncertainties with redistricting.
In May, Patterson previously pointed to Russo as a top contender for the special election.
He said he had coffee with Russo at Donkey Coffee in early May, and got to know her platform.
“It was wonderful getting to meet her and know who she is,” Patterson said in May. “While the competition wasn’t a reason for me to jump out, I feel I’d make a strong candidate for running — Representative Russo would make a strong candidate to run.”
The Ohio 15th congressional district runs from Columbus, including areas of Upper Arlington, through southeast Ohio, and includes much of Athens County.
While Stivers held the seat as a Republican, now Russo hopes to flip the seat blue in the special election.
Russo is currently in her second term in the state general assembly, successfully fighting off Republican challenger Pat Manley, The Chillicothe Gazette reported.
Russo runs in a race packed with Republican hopefuls, 11 are vying for the position, including Ohio Senator Bob Peterson, State Rep. Jeff LaRe, and Trump-endorsed U.S. Army veteran Mike Carey. Also in the race are John Adams, Eric M. Clark, Thad Cooperrider, Ruth Edmonds, Ron Hood, Tom Hwang, Stephanie Kunze, and Omar Tarazi.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced dates for special elections, with a partisan primary occurring on Aug. 3, 2021, and the general election occurring on Nov. 2, 2021.
The Census Bureau also announced state population figures in late April that showed Ohio would lose a congressional seat in the U.S. government. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported redistricting mapmakers tend to favor protecting incumbents, making Stivers’ former seat at-risk for deletion from the congressional rolls.
