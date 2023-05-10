APG Media of Ohio announces that Nicole Bowman-Layton has been named as the new editor for the Athens Messenger.
A journalism veteran with many decades of experience, Bowman-Layton previously worked as a paginator at the Athens Messenger in the early 2000s before working as a reporter and editor at newspapers great and small.
“When I started at the Athens Messenger, I didn’t realize how people like Steve Robb, John Halley, Danny Turner, and Herby Amey would influence my approach to journalism in the years to come,” she said. “They all brought different viewpoints that were rooted in doing the best you can for as many people as you can. And the most important part was to enjoy the friendships you formed along the way. That’s what I remember the most about my previous time at the Athens Messenger — those friendships and how if you embrace the community, it tends to embrace you.”
Bowman-Layton has worked in various roles in the editorial department at newspapers in Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. Her previous experience includes being Lifestyles Editor of a daily newspaper in Columbus, Miss.; editor of a weekly paper in Chowan County, NC; and writer and paginator for several publications near Wheeling, W.Va., all owned by Ogden Newspapers.
APG Regional Publisher Marka Sonoga said Bowman-Layton is a good addition to the newsroom.
“Nicole brings many years of experience to the Athens Messenger,” Sononga said. “She has been an editor at other publications as well as holding reporter positions. She immerses herself in the community and cares about this community. We are happy to have Nicole at the head of our news department!”
Former Athens Messenger Editor Allan Brown recently accepted another job that allows him to further pursue his passion of writing about hockey.
While many things, such as the green paint on the Casa Nueva building, haven’t changed much since Bowman-Layton was last in Athens County, some things have.
“One of my favorite parts of being back in Athens is seeing how things have changed,” she said. “I remember an event at ACEnet when Milo’s Whole World Gourmet Sauces were first introduced. There were just three pasta sauces. Now, the company uses a big facility in Nelsonville and ships out many different sauces. Seeing those kind of successes and helping document it, and life in general, is something I really enjoy doing.”
Bowman-Layton has a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in writing and editing from North Carolina State University and an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Hocking College.
Bowman-Layton lives in Athens with her family, which includes her husband, Miles, who is Region Editor for APG Ohio, and their three children, Samantha, Robert and Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.