Gail Jordan, from the Shade-Lodi History and Genealogy Association, checks out one of 285 volumes of neatly bound Athens Messengers that was recently delivered to the Shade Community Center. These volumes are owned by Southeast Ohio History Center, but they had no room to permanently store them.
Tom O’Grady approached the Shade-Lodi Association for their help. They were quick to respond to Tom’s request to store the newspapers at their location in Shade. Gail made shelves for the bounded volumes from the gym benches at the former Shade Elementary School. It took a lot of muscle and teamwork to move the heavy volumes to their new home.
Members of the Shade-Lodi History Association are thrilled to have the newspapers from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s in their possession. They claim the papers are packed with important world and national news as well as news on local villages. The group hopes to have an open house featuring these newspapers in the near future.
(0) comments
