By Kaitlin Thorne
A group of mourners gathered on the steps of the Athens County Courthouse on Saturday, for a candlelight vigil in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg died at her Washington D.C. home on Friday, Sept. 18, from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.
Many in the assembled group bore signs inscribed with famous quotes by RBG, as she was commonly known by her fans. “’Women belong in all places where decisions are being made,’ — RBG” one sign read.
Other signs displayed rallying cries to those who share the political ideologies of the liberal justice.
The majority of the attendees on Saturday evening were women, many of whom spoke about how Ginsburg’s life-work directly affected them.
“Her legacy is better treatment for women. When I was growing up I couldn’t even get birth control without pretending I was married,” attendee Carrie Berry said. “We so mourn the loss of RBG, she was a valuable person and it’s just sad. She fought as long and as hard as she could. It’s a terrible loss.”
For Athens resident Andrea Reik, Ginsburg’s lasting effect is equality.
“As a woman incredible representation for equal rights between women and men,” Reik said. “I wish she had time for her retirement.”
Ginsburg continued to serve on the Supreme Court until the time of her death. Besides her ongoing fight against pancreatic cancer, Ginsburg had previously battled colon cancer in the 1990s.
Ginsburg, who was of Jewish heritage, died on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year celebration.
“One of the themes of Rosh Hashanah suggest that very righteous people would die at the very end of the year because they were needed until the very end,” said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism.
In honor of Ginsburg’s heritage, during the vigil in Athens, the group sang “Oseh Shalom,” a traditional Hebrew song praying for peace.
The vigil was part of a nation-wide event that occurred at the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. as well as at local courthouses around the country. The movement Women’s March promoted the vigils around the country.
At a local level, members of the weekly Monday Peace Vigil helped to get the word out to community members. The Monday Peace Vigil is a weekly informal vigil that has been held outside of the Court House every Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the last 40 years. The group brings awareness to different issues of justice and peace each week, most recently they have had a focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. On Monday, they continued the vigil for Ginsburg.
The Peace Vigil and Saturday’s vigil for Ginsburg gave families in Athens a chance to demonstrate together. Athens resident Sara Hartman came to the vigil on Friday with her daughters, Emma, 15, and Liza, 12.
Emma said that she and her sister learned about Ginsburg by watching a documentary about her life when the film aired at the Athena Cinema three years ago.
“I think its really important to recognize all of the things that RBG has done for our country and the women of our country,” Liza said.
“I’m so appreciative for RBG’s work and her advocacy for others and it’s important for me to have my children be able to see that recognized in a public forum,” Sara said.
