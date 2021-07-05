Rachel Henderson said she has been socially awkward for as long as she can remember. In her youth, she tried dance, horseback riding and various sports. Her efforts to find a niche for herself fell short and watching as friends seemingly found their own callings with ease made her doubt herself further. It turns out Henderson’s “niche” became drugs, alcohol, bad relationships, the wrong crowd and overdose.
Henderson, 38, was born in Athens to successful parents with prestigious careers at Ohio University. As an only child, she felt pressure to live up to expectations put on her from family, the community and herself. She was diagnosed with anxiety and bipolar disorder at age 12 but said she had bad experiences in therapy. One therapist was caught doodling designs during their sessions. Another “watched the clock the entire time” and others made her feel as though her concerns “didn’t matter.” As a budding teenager, Henderson’s emotions took hold and the entirety led her down a dark path.
“I was 14 years old and started out with weed and alcohol. I jumped in with both feet. I’d sneak around from my parents and seek out people that had it,” Henderson said. “I knew I shouldn’t but it was fun and exciting. Where I couldn’t find hobbies, drugs just became my hobby.”
“We all did D.A.R.E. but none of that really sinks in when you’re that young and don’t really know what you’re risking,” she continued. “Pills jumped in around (age) 15, then cocaine in college and more.”
A 2000 graduate of Athens High School, Henderson attended Ohio University, but her mother felt a change of scenery would serve her wellbeing and had her transfer to the Zanesville branch. Henderson moved there with her fiancée but tragedy would follow.
Henderson’s first relationship at 17 was with a boyfriend who went to prison for manslaughter. Another relationship involved a career criminal as well. After Henderson entered a long-term relationship with her fiancée, that too started to go downhill, ultimately ending when her fiancée died by suicide.
Adding to the mental strain was the fact that Henderson was investigated in the death before being cleared of any wrongdoing. In that process however, she was unable to attend the funeral or properly mourn his death. Coupled with her father’s passing in 2003 and her own mortality coming to light in 2007 when her heart stopped from cardiomyopathy, Henderson entered a perfect storm of grief, depression and mental health issues exacerbated by opiates and alcohol.
Fueling the storm was the return of the career criminal boyfriend to the picture.
“He came back to Ohio and I got back with him. We chased drugs with money I had from my dad’s passing and we blew through that,” said Henderson.
The relationship was also abusive. Henderson feared him but was also scared to be without him. Finally testifying against him was “the scariest thing I’d done in my life,” she said.
The drug life continued, however.
In her early 30s, Henderson was caught trafficking heroin from Columbus to Athens County. Most of the crowd she ran with had already been in and out of prison and now it was her turn. As the law enforcement officer approached her vehicle, she thought her world was over. The drugs were just sitting in her lap when the officer asked her why they were there.
“I’m stupid,” she responded.
“It’s never anything you didn’t know you weren’t supposed to be doing. It gets out of control and gets compulsive and obsessive and you lose hope,” Henderson said.
While in custody, Henderson detoxed off a half dozen drugs and psychological medications.
In court, Henderson was allowed treatment in lieu of conviction.
“I messed that up,” she said. “I tried to keep doing what I wanted to and got away with it for a long time and then I backed myself into a corner.”
Henderson was sent to an outpatient treatment center and placed on suboxone. Suboxone, however, did not quell the cravings and she instead found a way to pass her drug tests but still use it get high. She discovered that no matter the drug, she would find a way to get her fix.
Near the end of her five-year term of treatment in lieu of conviction, Henderson relapsed. Hard.
She found herself with drug community friends, inside a trailer and shooting up different drugs in both arms. She hit the floor but came to. The next weekend, Henderson went back and started using what she thought was heroin and overdosed. It took six shots of NARCAN and a shot of adrenaline to the heart to revive her.
All Henderson knew of the criminal justice system was pursuit, catch and prison. Her friends who tried to cheat the system always ended up on the run and were always caught. Even though she desperately wanted to “do the right thing” for herself, she was afraid to trust law enforcement.
“Once I did try to do the right thing, I had parole officers and the (Athens County) prosecutor’s office behind me. I didn’t know that was an option so I went for a long time trying to hide stuff,” Henderson said.
The next step was inpatient treatment.
“I needed removed from society. It needed protected from me. I had absolutely no control over myself anymore, so it stopped all the options,” she said. “I had to learn how to sit still and listen and be around myself unmedicated. It was like my worst nightmare … at first. I realize today that a lot of my drug use was self-medicating my mental health.”
During her years of treatment and recovery, she was hired as a house monitor for her facility and later earned a position as a case manager. Henderson worked hard to accept herself for who she is and found a way to help others through the recovery journey. She is now a certified chemical dependency counselor assistant and serves as a residential therapist assistant for Mended Reeds Mental Health in Ironton. She is also currently taking psychology courses. On a personal note, she was married in September to someone she said is “actually a good person.”
“Being without drugs has helped me understand myself and be able to work on the things I need to work on,” Henderson said. “Getting to work on recovery from drugs and alcohol helped me work on my mental health. The tools you gain in terms of thinking and behavioral patterns, that stuff all goes for the same mental health issues. Coping skills, grounding skills, redirecting thoughts, etc.”
When asked who she saw herself as in her youth and while on drugs, Henderson said she was “completely lost with no hope.”
“I had no direction in life and I didn’t care to. That was the scariest thing,” she said. “How do you motivate someone to take care of themselves who really doesn’t care if they live or die? That’s the point where a lot of us hit. I don’t know where we bridge that gap other than time and consistent support.”
Henderson said he was fortunate to dispel the illusion that the legal system didn’t care about her.
“I didn’t understand that for a long time so I ran from it,” she said. “Undoing that takes time and consistency. It was scary at first with the fear of the unknown and how I thought things worked with (law enforcement). The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, judges and attorneys all cared when I couldn’t. That was a hard thing to grasp when the lifestyle I led for 20 years said not to trust these people.”
Today, Henderson continues to try to maintain contact with members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office because it gives her accountability. She also said she wants to encourage the office to keep up the good work.
“It’s a hard job. I want them to keep doing what they’re doing because it works,” she said. “Gratitude is an action word and I want to thank them for helping me.”
