Dog swim

Dogs chase each other during the 2019 Dog Swim at Athens City Pool. Athens City Pool will host this year’s dog swim on Sept. 9. Nelsonville Aquatic Center will host its dog swim on Sept. 11.

Both the Athens and Nelsonville public pools will host a swim for dogs to benefit local causes.


  

