An ordinance enacting a tenant’s right to pay to stay in their home passed during Monday’s meeting of Athens City Council.
Introduced in June, the legislation will allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and $125 lawyer’s fees. The ordinance was approved on third reading with no one voicing against its passage, which means the law will go into effect in 30 days.
Council recently tabled the ordinance so they could hear from community members. Councilmember Sarah Grace recused herself from discussion, as she owns rental properties.
Alan McMillan, who co-owns rental property in Athens County with his wife, urged council members to vote against the ordinance.
“What landlords want is for both parties to fulfill their obligation,” he said. “If it comes to eviction, one party didn’t hold up one end of the bargain.”
Most landlords won’t evict a person as long as there is good communication, McMillan said. He asked council to show him why the city needs the ordinance.
“I spent 17 years in Silicon Valley,” he said. ‘It’s the small groups that start the next innovation. … We’re a smaller city, innovation starts here. Show me the problem, statistically, is out of control and then put a law in. Don’t make up a law because others have done it.”
Putting a cap on the legal fees someone has to pay — which is $125 according to the ordinance — is a disservice to landlords, McMillan said.
Most landlords operated as limited liability corporations, which means they can not represent themselves in a court. Lawyers spend about three to four hours on an eviction case and charge an average of about $150 to $200 an hour, he said.
Most landlords try to work with their tenants, McMillan said.
“I don’t think enough thought was put into this,” he said of the ordinance. “We are compassionate toward tenants, I believe most are.”
Zack Eckles, a policy advocate with Ohio Poverty Law Center, urged City Council to pass the ordinance as it strengthens and clarifies laws that already exist.
“Once passed, it will make it more difficult for a landlord to use nonpayment as pretense to evict a tenant,” he said. “Like there are good and bad tenants out there, there are good and bad landlords. This is a safeguard to protect low-income families that have unexpected expenses. ... It gives them the opportunity to get back on track financially without losing their housing.”
The law also will not be pre-empted to recently passed changes to the Ohio Revised Code, Eckles said. He also said the $125 in legal fees, gives the tenant a definite cost.
“It ensures a tenant or third party can easily calculate their payment prior to a hearing,” he said. “If you remove a cap, it become impossible for tenants and agencies to know how much money they have to have.”
Several members of United Athens County Tenants noted how homelessness impacts Athens County children. They pointed at an article featured in the New York Times magazine, that was also referenced by Councilmember Alan Swank. The article highlighted the impact homelessness has on school-aged children.
Once evicted, Athens County families often have a hard time finding a new place to live, said Katherine King, a member of United Athens County Tenants, who spoke on her own behalf.
“Once they are displaced, it is so hard to find a place. They may spend months bouncing around from shelters to hotel rooms to friends’ homes before they find their own place,” she said. “I think it’s naive to say all landlords have the tenants best interest at heart.”
She urged city council to pass the ordinance Monday night and then go back and fix it.
“Children don’t have that extra time,” she said. “… Their situation is dire. There is no harm passing it now and going back (to make changes.)”
Several councilmembers felt that this law was a tough one to put together.
Good policy is difficult to make, said Solveig Spjeldnes, City Council First Ward representative.
Councilmember Alan Swank, Fourth Ward, said he believed the legislation was needed but thought it should be refined more. He suggested an amendment of changing the legal fee cap, but it was rejected.
“It’s not going to be perfect the first time,” Spjeldnes said. “We have to think about what is the best interest of public. I want to say all landlords do a good job and wonderful, but we have some who are not. ... In the long run, while it is flawed, there are enough good things in this to go ahead and pass it. I have some amendments that I’d like to add to make it more powerful, more effective and enforceable, which is needed.”
Sam Crowl, representative of the Third Ward, noted that the discussion made it sound like city council “throws legislation out there without the intention of trying to do our best, do our research and put out legislation that’s pretty solid.”
With the ordinance passed on third reading, it will go into effect in 30 days. Council may make amendments to the ordinance. Such amendments can go through the regular three reading and 30-day wait before passage. Council can move to make it an emergency measure or make a motion to suspend the rules and enact changes in the first reading, city attorney Lisa Eliason said.
