Ohio University announced Monday that the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine (HCOM) will distribute COVID-19 vaccines throughout southeast Ohio with mobile vaccination clinics, a release announced.
The University and HCOM will work with local county health departments for two months in SEO counties, the release said.
“We have worked with communities in these counties for decades to deliver health care services, including administering vaccines,” Dean Ken Johnson, Ohio University chief medical affairs officer and Heritage College Executive said. “We are working closely with the local health departments to craft programs that support and expand the very good work of our local health department partners.”
Clinic details, including locations, dates and times, will be released as soon as they are available, the release stated.
Ohio University President Duane Nellis said he was enthusiastic the university could assist in the vaccination campaign.
“The Heritage College has long provided essential medical care to populations in need through its mobile clinics, so we are well-prepared to take on this important task,” Nellis said in a statement. “I am proud that we have the infrastructure, expertise and relationships already in place to play this crucial role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Athens City-County Health Department has been administering vaccines at the new Heritage Hall, the HCOM building, since January. Hundreds of Athens County residents have been vaccinated since then.
The medical school’s mobile clinics represent one of the 15 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday.
The Governor said that clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day depending on location, supply, and demand. Established vaccine providers will also see an increase in supplies.
“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”
In addition to Athens, the state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in Lima, Maumee, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington, and Zanesville; the mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville).
According to DeWine the mass vaccination clinics will begin to operate in the coming weeks as supplies become available and will operate until they are no longer necessary. Clinics will be equipped to administer between 300 and 3,000 vaccines a day, depending on location, supply and demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.