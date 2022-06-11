Athens City Council conducted the first reading of an ordinance that adds regulations to the city code in regards to a tenant’s right to pay to stay.
Ohio is one of only five states in the country that allow property owners to file for eviction immediately upon non-payment of rent.
Introduced by Councilmember Ben Ziff, the ordinance would allow tenants to stay if they can pay the total amount past due, court costs and reasonable lawyer’s fees.
Lucy Schwallie, managing attorney with Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, was among several residents who spoke to council in favor of the ordinance.
She works with low-income residents in housing cases. She noted that there are many difference reasons as to why a person may be served with an eviction.
“One of the most frequent that we encounter is a tenant who has failed to pay their rent for one reason for another,” Schwallie said.
She shared the story of a client, “Sally,” who moved into a mobile home park in Athens in 2019. The single mother was raising a child with disabilities and works as a substitute teacher in the Athens City and Alexander Local school districts.
“Sally was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, causing her to miss multiple weeks of substitute teaching jobs and was required to stay home even longer while her son was required to quarantine,” Schwallie said. “As a result, she was unable to pay her February rent. She received a notice to leave in mid-February, and an eviction was filed in early March.
“At that point, she had been able to work again steadily and had the full amount of back rent available to pay, including late charges.”
Schwallie met Sally during an eviction clinic her agency holds at Athens County Municipal Court.
“We attempted to negotiate with the landlord and the landlord’s attorney in order to allow for payment and dismissal of the eviction,” Schwallie said. “Unfortunately, the landlord refused to consider allowing Sally and her son to stay. The best we were able to do was to have Sally pay that full back-rent and late fees and negotiate for her to stay until June 1, so her son could finish out the school year. ... If this legislation had been in effect, Sally would have been able to maintain housing for her and her son.”
The ordinance would provide additional options for renters to keep them housed and still allow their obligations to the landlord to be met, Schwallie said.
Council member Alan Swank noted that council received opposition to this ordinance, in part due to a Hamilton County court’s refusal to enforce a newly passed city ordinance similar to this proposed one.
Schwallie and others noted that the refusal had to do more with a particular judge, who also refused to enforce the federal mandate preventing evictions during the pandemic, than with the legality of the ordinance.
Katherine King, a member of United Athens County Tenants, also spoke on the benefits of the ordinance saying it can expand the protection for tenants who were sexually harassed by their landlords. She noted that her group, along with other local organizations, organized a panel and it became clear that harassment by landlords is a widespread issue.
“We’ve seen this happen in the past, when the landlords want to retaliate against their tenants for turning down sexual favors,” she said.
The pay-to-stay ordinance will help protest those people by making it more difficult for landlords to evict a victim in a retaliatory manner, King said.
Also during the meeting, city council had second readings for two ordinances related to the new proposed fire station.
The first ordinance authorizes the issuance of $9 million in bonds to finance the costs of construction of the new fire station, making site improvements and acquiring furniture, equipment and a site.
Service Safety Director Andy Stone said he hopes to present ordinances in the near future helping set the proposed fire station’s new site on Stimson Avenue greenspace that is currently owned by Ohio University. The initial 40-year term includes an option for the city to extend the lease by an additional 10 years and three additional 10-year extension options through a mutual agreement.
It also proposes obtaining leases for the soccer fields, located at the driving range on West State Street. That would be a possible 20-year lease.
In exchange, OU would get leasing rights for the city’s Dairy Lane Park property for proposed development at The Ridges. The city would continue to maintain and operate the park as is. If the university decided to utilize the area, city council would need to approve the modifications. According to the minutes of the May 23 committee meeting, OU has no development plans for the Southside Park, but The Ridges Advisory Commission has been working with Buckeye Hills on redevelopment.
Council received a petition from citizens prior to the meeting. It asks that the park not be leased to Ohio University.
“What I appreciated about the petition is that it includes the stated support from a wide swath of our community, including minors,” said Council member Sam Crowl. “So it’s not, I don’t believe, from the voting public. It’s not a legal document, and then it’s got a very wide range of people.”
When asked by Councilmember Alan Swank, Stone noted that the leases would be contingent on one another — if one doesn’t pass, the other one won’t be able to be passed.
If OU decided to develop the space as part of a redevelopment plan at The Ridges, it would have to ask the city for approval. Stone said he thought the likelihood of OU redeveloping the parks was very unlikely.
Ordinances that will go into effect after being approved in third reading include:
- An ordinance authorizing the service-safety director to advertise and accept bids for the construction and construction engineering for the city/county sewer expansion project.
- Ordinance authorizing construction and construction engineering of slip repair on the bikeway spur between Armitage Road and University Estates Boulevard.
- Ordinance authorizing final design or renovation of the armory.
- Two ordinances related to amending the 2022 appropriation ordinance.
- An ordinance authorizing the retroactive pay for the chief deputy clerk in Athens County Municipal Court.
- An ordinance amending the auditor’s 2022 staffing levels, and compensation for the seasonal pool manager;
- and an ordinance authorizing a pay increase due to additional duties assigned to the position of an executive administrator in the auditor’s office.
In other matters, town council approved a one-reading resolution supporting the continued operation of the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Chillicothe.
