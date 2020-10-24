The Athens Photographic Project (APP) has announced a new exhibition featuring artists who participated APP classes from 2018-2020.
The exhibit, Beyond the Surface, will on view now through Nov. 29 at the Dairy Barn Arts Center.
Beyond the Surface is shown in conjunction with Dairy Barn’s second biennial WideOpen photo exhibition. Admission is provided at no cost. COVID-19 precautions are in place at the Dairy Barn.
Exhibition Jurors are Sue Morrow and Michael Rondou.
Executive Director Nate Thomson describes the 2020, juried photography exhibition as a reflection of the depth and richness present within the lives of the artists.
“Some images point outward, others point inward. With either approach, the artist remains present in relationship with his or her photographic subject. While some of these relationships may seem commonplace at first glance, if you look Beyond the Surface, you may discover more,” Thompson said.
Athens Photo Project is a community of artists dedicated to using photography as a tool for self-expression, personal growth and social change. APP was founded in 2000 by photographer and mental health advocate Elise Sanford in response to the marginalization and stigma she felt followed individuals into the community after the deinstitutionalization of state hospitals such as the Athens Mental Health Center (previously known as the Athens Asylum).
“APP was a light in the darkness. A whole world opened up that I didn’t know existed,” says Leslie Brooks, APP Artist and Social Enterprise member. “Before, I didn’t think I deserved happiness. APP’s a place like King Arthur’s round table where everyone’s voice is equal to the king. A place my voice matters.”
Each year, more than 50 artists, photography instructors, and volunteers join together to participate in APP’s 30-week adult photography program, which is offered as a component of regional mental-health support and advocacy. In 2019, with support from Buckeye Hills Regional Development Council, the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation and Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs, APP piloted a new social enterprise offering artists the opportunity to work as photographers with training and support.
Kay Giffin, an APP Artist and Social Enterprise member, remembers enjoying time on High Bottom Farm in Guysville, OH last fall where she met the pig whose portrait is included in Beyond the Surface.
“I found it fun to photograph the pig. He was photogenic. The more I look at him, the cuter he gets, even though I think pigs are ugly,” Giffin said. “I have greater respect for farmers and the hard work they do now.”
“Making photographs helps me feel I’ve accomplished something,” says APP Artist and Social Enterprise member Tom Foster. “The exhibit gives me a chance to share my work and makes me feel proud of myself. It helps my self esteem.”
APP invites the community to join in a temporary space of art, expression and connection, where they will find photographic and mixed media artwork created before the current pandemic.
APP programs and exhibitions are produced in collaboration with many community partners, sponsors, and individual supporters, including 317 Board, Hopewell Health Centers, Ohio Arts Council, The Dairy Barn Art Center and National Endowment for the Arts.
The exhibition is located at 8000 Dairy Lane, Athens. Due to COVID-19, reservations required in advance by visiting dairybarn.org.
