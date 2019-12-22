Local photographers are taking Athens residents on a tour of what happens behind-the-scenes of vendors propping up their tents on East State Street every Saturday morning.
Athens Photo Project and the Athens Farmers Market teamed up for a new exhibition, “Athens Farmers Market: The Hands That Feed Us,” to display a body of work from 22 artists celebrating the work of local farmers.
“This is a backstage, behind-the-scenes tour,” said Erin LaBelle, Photo Co-Op Photography Coordinator. “It was to celebrate the hard work of the people who grow our food.”
The project, on view at The Market on State from Dec. 21 through April 2020, was part of the Athens Photo Project’s newly christened photo co-op launched this fall for those who have been in the program for three years.
The team of photographers spent six weeks visiting 15 vendors and farms in Athens and Meigs counties to document and explore local farms and businesses that comprise the Athens Farmers Market.
“So we went into it using it as a tool to grow as photographers and for job development,” LaBelle said. “It really was educational and allowed for a lot of personal development. It took these artists out of their comfort zone.”
The artists spent the semester capturing and editing the photos to ultimately be displayed to the community. As the co-op continues to grow, LaBelle said the organization has already lined up future partnerships, including the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.
The Athens Photo Project uses art to teach clients about self-expression, personal growth and social change.
“We really like using the inner landscape and photography as a therapeutic tool in mental health recovery,” LaBelle said. “After the artist goes through the classes for three years, they have worked through and expressed a lot of things in their own lives. They’re at a point where they can go out and create content for other people.”
The Farmers Market has existed since the early 1970’s, and has been embraced by the community for the access it gives to fresh, local food.
“It was the center of the community,” said Randy Lewis, an APP artist, in a press release. “People came out to see each other, even farmers, they’d come off the fields to see each other. It’s becoming what it used to be. It’s a way to counteract the internet. A chance for connection and reconnection.”
The goal of the project is to give artists experience in non-traditional settings to build a social enterprise that will provide similar services across Southeast Ohio. The Co-op has received start up funds from Buckeye Hills Regional Development Council and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation. The co-op is also a partnership with Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
