74 N. Court St.

Athens City Council has been notified that the state has received an application transferred two liquor licenses to 74 N. Court St. As of Tuesday afternoon, the first floor of the building had a sign in the window saying the property was available for lease. The public has until Sept. 1 to protest the transfers.

 Nicole Bowman-Layton/Messenger Staff

Athens plans to create a group to help with the city’s economic development.

