Athens plans to create a group to help with the city’s economic development.
During its Monday meeting, city council conducted the first reading of an ordinance creating the Athens Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). The ordinance needs two more readings before it is passed and becomes law.
The corporation will be an economic development tool for the city, according to Councilmember Sarah Grace, who introduced the ordinance. It will be able to buy property, improve it through either new construction or renovating current buildings and will be able to go into debt and issue bonds in order to accomplish its goals.
Mayor Steve Patterson said he expects the corporation’s board to meet monthly until it gets things rolling.
“I feel that it’s really no different than the Athens County Economic Development Council or the Port Authority, where we’re going to need to be monthly at least for the first year if not longer,” he said.
Currently, two business people — Leslie Schaller, Appalachian Center for Economic Networks director of programs and business development and an owner of Casa Nueva, and Mark Snider, founder of Snider, Fuller and Stroh — have committed to being on the board, Patterson said.
Patterson said the board’s makeup could change as the CIC grows.
“I also feel that as things evolve and it grows, and we start to understand all the different levers that a CIC has to use, we will probably bring in individuals ad hoc to look at things,” Patterson said.
During the meeting, Patterson noted that a CIC can apply for historic tax credits, while the city can not. One project already on the CIC’s agenda is 83 Columbus Road, a former gas station that the city acquired.
“We had plans — thought we had plans,” he said. “Those plans just never came to fruition, and therefore the CIC could be helpful in the disposition of that property.”
He noted the CIC could sell the property as is or work with a developer to develop it.
The CIC also could look into development options at the city’s former landfill, a 26-acre site.
Also during the meeting, Patterson told council that the city has received numerous phone calls and emails about its study into making Court and Congress streets two-way roads.
“It is in the comprehensive plan to look at traffic flow in the uptown area,” he said. “Back in 1960, Court Street was two way, but it was also the time in which there was no bypass around the city. We had all 50, 30, 13, 56, name any state or county road that was coming through the city. They all came right through uptown. It was switched to one way, what it is today.”
The comprehensive plan includes improving State and Washington streets and part of Mill Street.
Also during the meeting, Council President Chris Knisely told council that the city received information that 74 N. Court St. has applied for the transfer of liquor licenses that would allow the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages for on- premises consumption or in original sealed containers.
Councilmembers have until September 1 to object to the licenses. The building’s first floor is currently not occupied and had a “for lease” sign in the window as of Tuesday afternoon.
In other matters, Service-Safety Director Andy Stone said the new back-in parking on College Street will be ready for people to use by the time Ohio University students begin to move into the residence halls. Move-in starts Thursday.
Several councilmembers noted that in recent days, they have seen people use them incorrectly by parallel parking or pulling straight into the spots.
In other matters, council passed two ordinances on third reading that authorize the mayor to re-designate Hocking Athens Perry Community vacation to administer the city’s public transit bus system and its Ohio Rural Intercity Bus Program. Both designations run from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025.
Also in third reading, council passed an ordinance authorizing Stone to align a mutual assistance agreement with the South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit.
The unit is a collaborative effort between area law enforcement agencies in Athens, Fairfield, Hocking and Pickaway counties, Ohio University and the cities of Circleville, Athens, Lancaster, Logan and Pickerington. Its goal is to reduce drug offenses and street level crime and to provide expedited access to treatment and recovery options outside of the criminal justice system, according to the website.
In other matters, city council passed an ordinance allowing Stone to apply for a water pollution loan fund agreement and designating a repayment source for the loan.
The ordinance was up for first reading, but Councilmember Sam Crowl made a motion that the rules be suspended as the loan was for the sewer and water extensions on Dairy Lane and Stagecoach Road.
“We’d like to get as much done with this (grant) as possible,” he said.
Athens County’s U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project is expected to connect with the city sewage system along Dairy Lane, as well as three other locations, according to previous reporting by The Messenger. The other locations are along Route 56 near Margaret Creek, and along Blackburn Road at the city corporation line.
Some of the county project’s phases are expected to be done by the end of the month.
In the past, the city promised to have their part of the sewer system completed by February 2023, according to a discussion at the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9.
During that meeting, Gary Silcott, manager for the county’s sewer line extension project, said that if the city puts the project out to bid in August, it would probably not award the contract until October. That means the city’s project would have to be done in four months.
“Right now, it’s taking about four months to get the material,” he said.
The county could install a temporary line to the city system, since it can take some flow from the county, but ”no matter what, it’s the total flow that will be the problem,” Silcott said.
The loan the city has applied for is a zero-interest loan with a 30-year term.
City Council will hold at committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, third floor of the city building on South Washington Street.
