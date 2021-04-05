April is National Poetry Month.
My name is Wendy McVicker, and I would like to introduce myself to you as your Athens poet laureate. Since I was named to this post in February, 2020, I have thought of myself as the “COVID laureate.” We haven’t met, we couldn’t have our “meet and greet” at ARTS/West, our paths have rarely crossed. But I’m here! and thinking of you. These are some of the things I’ve been up to, and invite you to enjoy:
Every Monday, I post a short (no more than five minutes) poem video on the Athens Poet Laureate Facebook page — a shot of poetry to start the week! (These are also archived on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2vm5SROVm4DdD-f3TfGrpg) The laureate page has other poetry news and events, as well.
I’ve been recording interviews and readings through WOUB with local poets; these can be found at https://soundcloud.com/woubdigital/sets/river-of-words-hosted-by-wendy
Poems and poetry talk on WOUB’s Conversations from Studio B continue, with me and three other Athens poets. You can catch us on the air at WOUB AM, or online; these are also archived at https://soundcloud.com/woubdigital/sets/poetry-conversations
Check out https://soundcloud.com/woubdigital/poetry-conversations-april-2021 to hear us read our own work.
When the weather finally warms up, I’ll be chalking poems on the sidewalk in front of my house again, for my delight and (I hope) that of neighborhood walkers. You could do the same where you live and help spread the word(s).
In May, keep an eye out for Passion Works’ community poem — you can help write this! — as part of the Parade in Place, on May 23. Another project to watch for will be a site-specific installation called “Music Memories,” created in collaboration with the Calliope Feminist Choir and artist Molly Schoenhoff.
I leave you with this poem, and look forward to sharing poetry with you in person somewhere, somewhen. Happy Poetry Month!
A poet
asks the questions,
turns the words
inside out, takes them
into her mouth,
sucks them,
runs them along
her teeth, clicking,
rolls them over
and under her tongue,
spits them out
glistening,
lines them up
in the sun,
juggles them,
rattles them
in her pockets,
lets them go
and gathers them
up again
flashing
like a game
of jacks —
playing
for keeps
“Poetry ahoy!”
Wendy McVicker was selected as Athens poet laureate in Feb. 2020. McVicker has been a resident of Athens since 1985, and been publishing poetry since 1987. She has a degree in philosophy from Webster University, and has taught poetry to a variety of age ranges.
