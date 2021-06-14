The Athens poet laureate is publishing a new collection of her poems, available through a small regional seller, she announced Monday.
“Zero, a Door,” is the latest project by Athens’ own Poet Laureate, Wendy McVicker. McVicker told The Athens Messenger that her new project is a collection of landscape poetry inspired by the region as well her experiences as a “cis-woman in middle America” in the late 20th century.
“They are river-scented, feminist-tinged poems,” McVicker said, describing the compilation.
McVicker said she is proud of the product.
She said it is a compilation of poems that have appeared in a variety of regional poetry journals, including Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel, Still: the Journal, and Sheila-Na-Gig; and in anthologies, including A Ritual to Read Together: Poems in Conversation with William Stafford and Women Speak.{p dir=”ltr”}“I’m thrilled — I’m thrilled,” McVicker said. “I was kind of pleased when I went to put it together.”
Pauletta Hansel, Cincinnati poet laureate emeritus, said in a statement the poetry in the collection is “beautiful.”
“McVicker sees with an artist’s eye and listens with the ear of a poet to what the world speaks to us, the grasses with their ‘wind-brushed hiss/a kind of silence,” Hansel said. “These poems are beautifully attached to ‘all/the lovely details/of this scarred world.’”
Brad Modlin, Chair of Creative Writing at the University of Nebraska, Kearny, said the collection does a fantastic job of painting naturalistic scenes.
“These poems want to gather every violet, even every twig, off the forest floor,” Modlin said. “Marked by complex relationships to nature and humans, these poems, like many of us, want to resist attachment while trying to embrace every beautiful thing.”
McVicker has been a resident of Athens since 1985, and been publishing poetry since 1987. She has a degree in philosophy from Webster University, and has taught poetry to a variety of age ranges.
She has already published three other collections of poetry. McVicker’s other most recent chapbook, “Sliced Dark”, is a collaboration with her husband, artist John McVicker. It explores the themes of love and loss, and uses poetry and visual art to create an experience for the reader.
McVicker has also been involved with many community projects in Athens, including the Poetry Trail at The Dairy Barn and the “On The Bus” poetry project.
Zero, a Door is available (both online and via the mail) for $12 from:
The Orchard Street Press
P.O. Box 280
Gates Mills, Ohio 44040
(website) orchpress.com
330-264-7733
