Hocking Valley Bank suspect

Here are provided photos of the suspect of the Monday, Aug. 17, Hocking Valley Bank robbery.

The Athens Police Department are a seeking a white male suspect following an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning.

At about 9:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, officers responded to the Hocking Valley Bank at 936 E. State Street for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Witnesses and video cameras show the suspect to be a white male, about 6 foot tall, with a thin build and short hair with shaved sides, as well as a raised bump on his forehead.

The suspect brandished a firearm before fleeing with an unknown amount of money. The suspect also stole an employee’s vehicle, which was later located unoccupied on East State Street by Athens Police officers.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact the Police Department at 740-592-3313, or by making an anonymous tip through the city of Athens’ website, ci.athens.oh.us/120/Police-Department; or by contacting the Athens County Crime Solvers Anonymous at 740-594-3331.

