Sgt. Burt Wilson and Athens Patrol Post's new motorcycle

Sgt. Burt Wilson, of the Athens Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, poses the post's first official BMW motorcycle. The motorcycle was unveiled during the post's open house held on May 4.

 Photo by Tracey A. Maine

Athens Patrol Post celebrated the Ohio State Highway Patrol's 90th anniversary by unveiling the post's first official motorcycle.


