Athens Patrol Post celebrated the Ohio State Highway Patrol's 90th anniversary by unveiling the post's first official motorcycle.
The public got its first look at the vehicle during an open house held Thursday at the post, at 13600 Della Drive, Athens.
Sgt. Burt Wilson has been with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for 12 years. He explained that the silver BMW motorcycle would only be with the post for one week. Afterward, a Harley-Davidson will replace it.
Wilson stated that both the BMWs and Harley-Davidsons have pros and cons.
He explained, "BMWs are most often used in motorcades, while Harleys are better for use in parades."
Wilson agreed the motorcycle was a great addition to the Athens Patrol Post.
The open house commemorated the OSHP'S 90th anniversary. Besides the motorcycle, the post displayed historical items and photographs that chronicled the organization's history.
Community members could tour the facility, ask questions, and learn about employment opportunities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the law enforcement agency began on Nov. 15, 1933, when the first 60 patrolmen earned their commissions following training at Camp Perry and began patrolling Ohio's roads.
As part of the patrol's anniversary, the agency partnered with singer Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio's littlest learners from birth to age 5.
OSHP is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
