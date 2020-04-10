Another Athens summer staple has bit the dust for 2020 — Athens Pridefest will return in 2021, organizers said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, April 8.
Pride has been celebrated in Athens for several years, with the first Pride Fest and parade occurring June 2018.
Pride is traditionally celebrated during June, which is national LGBT Pride Month. Members of the LGBTQ+ community across the world hold festivals and parades as a celebration of the progress the LGBTQ community has made, calling it Pride. The time is also used to recognize how much more work the community believes is needed for full equality.
“It’s with great sadness that we, the board of the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance, have officially voted to cancel Athens Pride Fest 2020,” the organizers’ statement read. “We held off with the hope we’d be able to delay it for a few weeks and do a minimized version of the events we had planned.”
Due to COVID-19’s impact growing into an international pandemic, the team ultimately decided that there was no way the event could go on as hoped.
“It has become abundantly clear that our world won’t be the same for several months,” the statement continued. “Even if the pandemic of COVID-19 was miraculously gone tomorrow, we’d still be at a place to where we would cancel our events.
“It takes us, at minimum, six months of planning to put on Athens Pride Fest for our community. We love doing it and we are tremendously sad to cancel.”
The team reminded potential Pride attendees to maintain social distancing, be responsible and stay at home.
“If we abide by the guidelines put forth, we can flatten the curve and get to a new normal, where, hopefully we’ll be able to put on an event to celebrate our community and socialize,” they wrote.
The statement also noted that October is LGBTQ history month, and the team wrote that they hoped to plan a gathering and celebration during that month. In the meantime, watch Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance’s online presence for more digital events to help fill the gap. The group has already been holding digital gathering movie nights.
“We may not be able to parade in the streets (for now) but we will not let this pandemic overshadow or limit expressing our pride — our season of Pride is rooted in individuals and groups coming together in solidarity in the face of hardship and oppression,” the group’s statement read. “In this spirit we will explore showing and living Pride in quarantine.”
Toward this end, the group asked for videos to be sent to the group for a social media project. For aid, submissions or information on resources, SEORA can be contacted on Facebook or by email at board@seorainbow.org.
