The City of Athens and the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council will be hosting an open house at the Athens Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m., allowing visitors to collect information, provide input, and ask questions about the Athens Public Solar Fund, funded by the Athens Carbon Fee.
Two public hearings will also be held, one during the open house event, starting at 6 p.m., and the other on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at noon at Athens City Hall, on the plan to implement the Athens Community Solar Program.
The Athens Carbon Fee is a premium added to the SOPEC Electric Aggregation Program rate provided to enrolled electric utility customers within Athens city limits. The revenue collected from the fee must be used for funding public solar projects within city limits for publicly-owned facilities such as community centers, water treatment plants, and fire stations.
According to the projects website, the fee would add two tenths of a cent to every kilowatt-hour and is incorporated into the current rate of $0.0584/kWh. This would equate to $2 for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours used. The average Athenian household is contributing about $1.80 per month to the fund depending on their electricity consumption.
Additionally, the Athens program rate is fixed (from June of 2021) through May of 2023 and includes 100% renewable energy supply through the procurement of Green-e® Certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). A new generation rate will be established starting June of 2023.
In May 2018, Athens voters approved a carbon fee, with over 76% voting in favor, to be incorporated into the community’s opt-out electric aggregation program managed by SOPEC.
The fee was first incorporated in June of 2020 and has since been collected into the Athens Public Solar Fund. As of Nov. 15, 2021, the Fund holds $119,158.67 to use towards solar projects that will serve publicly-owned facilities within city limits.
“The carbon fee enables Athens to invest in solar infrastructure that will ultimately reduce public energy costs,” according to SOPEC Executive Director Luke Sulfridge. “There are also opportunities to increase resiliency across city services. Athens is not only leading on the environment through this effort, but the solar fund is also good fiscal policy by investing in infrastructure that will produce local energy for decades.”
Service-Safety Director for the City of Athens Andy Stone says that SOPEC has been a great partner to the city throughout the process, helping to move Athens closer towards the use of renewable energy resources which he says will save residents money on their energy costs.
“We look forward to the completion of the community solar plan so we can reinvest these dollars into renewable solar projects that advance Athens even closer to our climate goals,” says Stone.
With the 100% renewable energy supply product as the default option for customers served by the SOPEC Electric Aggregation program, Athens has been recognized as a Green Power Community by the EPA. In the first quarter of the new supply year, which started in June of 2021, Athens electric aggregation customers used 9,886,356 kWh of SOPEC Green Power.
Through this program, the Athens community has offset the release of 7,006 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in this quarter alone, utilizing the average emissions rating of electricity in the U.S.
Using estimates drawn from the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, this is equivalent to:
- the amount of CO2 sequestered by 8,584 acres of U.S. forests in 1 year
- the emissions from 1,524 passenger vehicles driven for one year
- CO2 emissions from 788,375 gallons of gasoline consumed
SOPEC manages an online webpage and provides direct customer support for Athens residents that need assistance in enrolling in the electric aggregation program.
A web page of the Athens Public Solar Fund is updated regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.