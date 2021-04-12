Starting Monday, April 12, Athens Public Transit resumed full service. All city routes will return to their pre-COVID schedules. Line 7 will continue to run once every two hours. Starting on Thursday April 15, Athens Public Transit will resume collecting fares.
Once every hour schedules:
Line 2: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:23 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:23 p.m.
Line 3: Monday-Friday, 6:48 a.m. to 9:54 p.m., Saturday, 8:48 a.m. to 9:54 p.m.
Line 4: Monday–Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Saturday, 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Line 5: Monday–Friday, 7:20 a.m. to 7:26 p.m., Saturday, 9:20 a.m. to 5:26 p.m.
Line 6: Monday–Friday, 6:52 a.m. to 6:57 p.m., Saturday, 9:02 a.m. to 4:57 p.m.
Once every two hours schedules:
Line 7a: Monday–Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Saturday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Line 7n: Monday–Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
For a detailed schedule, please visit hapcap.org/athens-public-transit.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at 740-767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.