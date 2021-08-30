Effective Tuesday, Sept. 1, Athens Public Transit is temporarily suspending weekend services, and Lines 5 a.m. and p.m. will continue to be temporarily suspended.
Effective Sept. 7th, Line 4 a.m. and p.m. will be up and running.
Athens Public Transit will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day
A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Coordinator at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
