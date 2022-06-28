The City of Athens is ranked 42nd out of 1,105 cities in the United States in the latest PeopleForBikes City Rankings for 2022.
The city is ranked 19th out of 565 cities of similar size for its bicycling.
“It’s pretty impressive for a Southeast Ohio Appalachian community,” Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said in an interview Friday.
Athens has been part of the city rankings since 2018. The nonprofit PeopleForBikes ranks cities on how easily residents can bicycle. It collects data on OpenStreetMap, an open-source map of the world created by citizens, and surveys filled out by local bicyclists.
Patterson said the rankings are reflective of the city’s efforts to promote active transportation.
About 27 miles of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway and its spurs are within Athens city limits, Patterson said. He said he was unsure of the actual amount of bike lanes throughout the city.
“When driving through town, I often expect to see cyclists where there aren’t any bike lanes, such as Richland Avenue,” he said.
Rob Delach, of Athens, volunteers about 15-20 hours a year to update the city’s OpenStreetMap data in preparation for the PeopleForBike City Rankings.
He has been involved with the mapping website since 2009.
“When I was with the National Guard and was involved in emergency response, I started using it,” Delach said, noting that he used it while working in Haiti.
Delach, who is on the city’s Ad Hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee, goes into OpenStreetMap and edits information, adds tags and other minor details that help the city’s ranking when PeopleForBikes uses its algorithms to mine the map’s data for its BNA — Bicycle Network Analysis.
The cities, which applied to participate, are ranked on their network and community scores. Network scores, which come partially from the BNA, include things such as bicycling access to parts of the city were residents live, access to jobs and schools, access to places that serve basic needs such as a hospital and grocery story, access to recreational amenities and access to major shopping centers.
The city received a score of 52 out of 100 for its network. Average network score for all cities in 2022 was 25.
“It doesn’t seem really high, but only 40 to 50 places were higher in the country,” Delach said.
For its community score, Athens was ranked on how familiar people are with local biking resources, how well a city’s bike network connects people to where they want to go, how often people ride bikes in their city and how safe people feel riding a bike in their city. The city had a total community score of 58 out of 100. The average community score in all cities in 2022 was 24.
“We’re the most bicycle-friendly city in the state,” Delach said.
He noted that surveys like this one can be important in attracting new residents to the city. Realtors often use walking scores on their websites, showing how easy it is to walk to shops, schools, etc., from a property.
“This map goes down into the neighborhood level,” he said. “I think the main reason for the ranking is to give cities some incentive to try to improve. When they do good things, their ranking goes up.”
The first year Athens appeared in the survey, it was ranked 20th. It dropped to 50th the next year. Delach attributed it to a change in the network analysis.
“Other than that, the city ranking has been an incremental improvement,” Delach said. “We’re on the right path.”
