The state audit process, Kathy Hecht admits, is a lengthy and stressful one.
But it’s part of the job, and the Athens city auditor is especially glad when it comes up clean.
So it was for Athens in 2019, and as a result the state auditor’s office is recognizing the city with an Auditor of State Award.
Hecht called it “really nice” for the city to get recognition from Columbus. She credited her staff in the city auditor’s office and others in local government.
“While the (state) auditors are centered around my office for the audit, I depend on people in all of the other departments in the city to provide materials supporting our record keeping,” Hecht told The Messenger in an email. “I have been very lucky over the years to have such wonderful cooperation from department heads and their staff. They have always cooperated with the numerous requests the auditors have for paperwork to support our actions and record keeping.”
The city was among a few-dozen government entities in all of Ohio to receive the award in August, and among the only ones in Southeast Ohio. The Athens and Federal Hocking school districts were similarly recognized earlier in 2019.
An entity’s financial audit must be filed in time and not contain any “material” and “significant” weaknesses, deficiencies or “questioned costs.”
A full copy of the city’s financial report is available online at the state auditor’s website: http://www.ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/Search.aspx.
