Athens residents says they support safe sidewalks, possible tax levies By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer Several Athens residents spoke in favor of improving city sidewalks during the Athens City Council meeting Monday. Natalie Whitman, an Athens native who left and came back a little over 10 years ago, said that she chose where she lives so she can get rid of her driving commute to Ohio University. Some of her walks went well, while others were not so great. “I have fallen on North Lancaster, on Second Street and on State Street, in snow and poor weather,” Whitman said. She said improving sidewalks is one the best ways the city can become better. “I think that initiatives like this, that promote the livability in our city, need community contributions of ideas and of time and of money because change doesn’t happen magically,” she said. Dr. Carolyn Lewis, a member of the ad hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee and the city’s Commission on Disabilities, uses a motorized wheelchair. She mentioned one trip she took with a friend from the bike path behind Columbus Road to Larry’s Dawg House, on West Union Street. “You should have seen me trying to go here and there,” she said. “There was no curb cuts, but I think it’s getting better on that end of town. But just whatever you can do, I encourage you to just make it happen for this city and for those of us who are in wheelchairs, who have (baby) carriages, who are walking, who wear high heels that get stuck in the holes (between the bricks) and all those types of things.” Aimee Delach, chairperson of the city’s Environmental and Sustainability Commission, noted that having good sidewalks is important for her group. By 2030, the commission aims to have 70% of the community routinely walking or bike-riding on daily errand and work commutes. “I don’t know if we’ll make it, but one of the ways that we can try to make it is by improving this infrastructure,” she said. She noted that the recent city greenhouse gas inventory showed that transportation counts for 57% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions overall and 77% of the residential sector’s greenhouse gas emissions. “The best way to bring that down, you know, one way is, is to have electric vehicles, but we’re not gonna bring that number down substantially unless a lot more people are walking and biking and feel safe and comfortable doing so,” Delach said. Glenn Matlack, who lives on Morris Avenue, walks for his daily commute to Ohio University. While his mother, who was wheelchair bound, was living in Athens, he had to help her navigate the city’s sidewalks. “Stretches of street and sidewalk that looked pretty clear and straight and easy turned out to be nothing like that,” he said. “You have different pavement textures. You have an enormous drop off with a curve, and sometimes a very limited opportunity to get on and off the sidewalk.” Sometimes obstacles made it difficult to move his mother around. “Sometimes in desperation, not very often, but occasionally, I had to move her out into the lane of moving traffic just to get down the street,” Matlack said. “That’s crazy. No one should have to do that on foot or in a wheelchair.” He suggested that the city look at the sidewalks as a connected system, flowing around the city, allowing people to get around the city conveniently. “I was very pleased therefore to see the recommendations of the committee,” Matlack said. “I think that if even a portion of them were put into place, my mother’s life would’ve been much easier. And as a city taxpayer, I would be very pleased to support a levy or some sort of cost sharing program.” Matt Flanagan lives near the Fairview Avenue stairs. He said he uses them as part of his daily routine, but the stairs are falling apart. Flanagan recently was hit by a vehicle while in Chicago and his leg was broken. After coming back to Athens to recover, he had a hard time getting around. “Moving around the city on crutches was probably one of more difficult experiences of my life in terms of getting around,” he said. “The sidewalks, not just on the stairs by my house, aren’t level. They’re not level all the way through Court Street, and even on parts of Stimson. It is very, very difficult, to get around during that time.” Jackson Solway, a former California resident who now lives in Athens, said he walks with his children in his neighborhood near Grosvenor Street. While in California, he lived in an area with a lot of gun violence. “When I walked down my street here in Athens pushing a stroller with my children in it, I literally look over my shoulder constantly to see if a car is gonna come and run us over. ... The street is so narrow and the sidewalks are inaccessible to strollers that I don’t know at any given moment if I’m about to be run over by a car,” he said. He noted that constantly looking over his shoulder feels bizarre. “I feel a little like weird even bringing it up,” Solway said. “I fear walking down the street with my own street. I didn’t do that in California as much. So I support pretty much anything to, to help make this better, certainly on my street around around the city as well.” Several of the residents who spoke during the meeting said they’d support a tax levy or some kind of cost-sharing program to help pay for improved sidewalks.
