Several City of Athens residents asked for Board of Zoning Appeals Chair Lisa Carson to recuse herself from an upcoming variance issue after she made what they considered to be an inappropriate comment during Tuesday’s meeting.
The agenda included discussion and possible recommendation on a variance to allow a private nursery/daycare at 2 Dalton Ave., which is zoned R-1 for residential, one-family homes. The variance asked for a 21.5-foot setback, where a 40-foot setback is required. Zoning only permits academic schools and colleges on the property.
Before the discussion, Carson noted that the board received several emails about the proposed variance. At least five residents of the Eastside community attended the meeting.
Appellant Amanda Calvert’s representative David Mott, an attorney with Mollica, Gall, Sloan and Sillery Co., LPA, said that he received the case on July 8. He asked that the variance be tabled and brought up at next month’s meeting, so he had time to review the case and advise his client. The board granted the request.
Laurie McKnight, of Euclid Drive, asked how the board sends out notices for variance requests, as she lives within 200 feet of the property. David Riggs, director of code enforcement and zoning administrator, said that it is codified that adjacent property owners receive such notifications.
Then Carson said, “You are aware this isn’t a brothel, right?”
“What do you mean?” McKnight asked.
“I’m just a little surprised,” Carson said with a laugh.
Several audience members began talking at once.
“We’re not overreacting,” was overhead above some of the other voices. Another resident noted that members of the board and city council don’t care because none of them live in Athens’ east side.
After regaining decorum, Carson noted that the variance request would be considered either at the next meeting, set for Aug. 9, or the one after that, Sept. 13.
A resident came to the podium and said that she respected the board members for their volunteer work for the city. She requested that Carson apologize for her remark.
“I’d like to apologize for not apologizing,” Carson said. “Making jokes is something silly I do. I assure you that I have no bias and am capable of judging this case on its merit. … When I made that comment, I made it very much in persona as me, not as chair of this board.”
Citizens who come to city meetings expect public servants to take their job seriously, said Jan Hodson, who was in the audience.
“We want to see professional behavior and want to be taken seriously,” she said. “You implied you think we are all overreacting. … What you say in a hearing like that is really serious stuff to those who come before you as citizens of Athens.”
Carson said she has been on the board for a long time and it is a thankless job. She said her comment came from the reference point of a past case.
She noted that the board once considering a zoning issue in which a strip club attempted to move into a site on Stimson Avenue, near East Elementary School. According to The Messenger archives, the issue was brought before the Board of Zoning Appeals in 2008. The issue was settled in a federal court in 2014.
“I’m just surprised at the intensity of the response,” Carson said of the daycare’s variance request.
Carson said that before the variance comes before the board again, residents can do “whatever you think is necessary to complain about my participation.”
In light of her comments, residents asked Riggs if Carson could recuse herself in this case or whether another person could preside over the meeting. They also asked about having Carson removed from the board.
The City of Athens’ website has two alternates listed for the board, Ben Lachman and Aaron Thomas. Riggs suggested they could have an alternative come in. He also suggested that residents talk with the mayor’s office for direction.
The mayor may remove board members for cause upon written charges and after a public hearing, according to the Athens Code of Ordinances.
Riggs said the city denied Calvert’s initial permit because of the setback requirement and use restrictions on the property. In his letter giving the reason for denial, Riggs said a preschool/daycare is not considered an academic institution. Calvert then sought a variance for the preschool, named Firefly Daycare in the architect renderings by RJ Shultz.
As the city learned about the property owned by Athens Restoration LTD, it asked Calvert for more information, Riggs said. That information had not been provided by the time board’s information packets when out.
After granting the request to move consideration of the variance to the board’s next meeting, citizens asked whether the new information would be available for review. Both Riggs and Carson said the documentation would be made available to the public.
In other matters, Athens residents have until July 23 to appeal a court ruling that will allow a drive-thru to be permitted at 750 E. State St., Athens.
Riggs told the city Board of Zoning about Athens Common Pleas Court Judge George P. McCarthy’s ruling on the lawsuit against the city. The ruling was made June 23, and people have 30 days to file an appeal.
According to the Jan. 3, 2022 Athens City Council minutes, Athens Community Drive Thru owner originally applied for a zoning permit for a drive thru but the city received one for a convenience store. The owner appealed the interpretation to the board of zoning appeals which stuck by Riggs’ interpretation. An appeal was filed with Court of Common Pleas.
McCarthy ruled that the board’s decision was inaccurate, that a drive-thru was permitted because the business is not serving food and drink, Riggs said.
“When we investigated the store, it was selling snacks and drinks,” Riggs said. “It stopped doing that.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals can not do anything else in regards to the case, he said. He said the city does not plan to appeal McCarthy’s decision.
“We can appeal, but we have to have a reason through the zoning code,” Riggs said. “We’re out of options when it comes to that. I have to stick with the code.”
The section of zoning code that pertains to the case is vague, Riggs said. He suggested having city council take a look at it and clarify it as needed.
The next Athens Board of Zoning Appeals meeting is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
