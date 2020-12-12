Students in the Athens City School District who opted to learn in the district’s hybrid model of education will soon take classes entirely remotely through a temporary change made in response to rising coronavirus cases.
The Athens City School District Board of Education met virtually on Dec. 3 to discuss the sole item on the special meeting agenda: the district’s response to the pandemic.
Students will continue the in-person hybrid model through the end of the first semester (Dec. 21, 2020), but then students across the district will move to full remote instruction on Jan. 4. Students will continue to learn remotely through Jan. 22 and tentatively return to the hybrid model on Jan. 25.
“After careful consideration of data related to the spread of COVID-19 in Athens County and in collaboration with the Athens City-County Health Department, it is necessary that we make a temporary move to full remote learning for all students for a period of time to mitigate additional community spread,” ACSD Superintendent Tom Gibbs wrote in an email to families in the school district.
Many students in the district have been learning through the hybrid model of education since October. Students in “Cohort A” have attended school in their respective buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday, with online work at home Thursday, Friday and Monday. Students in “Cohort B” attend school in-person on Thursday and Friday, with online asynchronous work at home Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Other families opted to have their students learn remotely throughout the semester.
The Ohio Department of Education continues to report limited spread of COVID-19 in a classroom setting, but has experienced an increase of community spread from informal gatherings outside of school, according to Gov. Mike DeWine during his Monday press conference.
The department also tracks how many districts are hosting in-person, hybrid or remote learning.
“This week, you can see that a lot of districts, especially in Northeast Ohio, are fully remote. Once we get community spread under control, schools will feel safe going back to in-person learning,” said Gov. DeWine.
The district previously noted during the original change from online learning to blended learning that it would pivot its students back to online-only learning if needed, and that decision would be made with the guidance of the Athens City-County Health Department, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
Supt. Gibbs also told the Board in November that 10 staff members in the district and less than five students have tested positive for the virus. In one instance, Gibbs said, it is “arguable” that a student and staff member contracted the virus in a district building, as one student and one staff member “tested positive within the incubation period of when they were in contact with someone else within the school environment.”
Supt. Gibbs, along with other superintendents in the county, met with health department leaders recently to discuss how educators should move forward.
“They supported the idea of going virtual for a few weeks at the start of the year to see how things play out with the winter holiday,” Supt. Gibbs told the Board.
With the change back to remote learning, building principals will be communicating any building specific changes to the daily schedule and other relevant information related to the temporary return prior to winter break.
Supt. Gibbs said during the special Board meeting that some families requested that their students coming to school in-person could be changed to the district’s fully remote cohort.
“As we’ve assigned staffing based on those who chose remote instruction for the full year, it is not possible to change students back and forth between cohorts,” Gibbs previously said in the email sent to district families.
However, if a family chooses not to send their child to school for in-person instruction and “clearly communicates with the building principal that the family is ‘self-isolating’ due to increasing COVID-19 numbers locally, the student will not be counted absent as long as they complete the assignments posted to the student’s Canvas classes by each of their classroom teachers,” Gibbs wrote.
In addition, Supt. Gibbs noted that some families in the district have limited access to internet, and thus during the remote learning period, some students may be able to come to buildings to access internet, as was done before the district made a switch to hybrid learning. The superintendent said during the special Board meeting that families in the district have voiced mixed opinions about how the schools should operate this year.
In an August survey, which 835 families responded to, 30 percent voiced preference of a full-online model. Another 30 percent said they would prefer the five-day, in-person model. The remaining 40 percent wanted the “blended” model of education: in-class instruction on some weekdays, remote learning on others.
The most recent numbers from the survey of families show that 35 percent of families in the district preferred an online-only model, while 65 percent of families wanted a hybrid format, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
“We’re trying to balance the mental health and social-emotional education needs of our most at-risk families with the overall health of our students and our community,” Gibbs said. “That’s the goal. And I don’t know if there’s any one right answer in this instance.”
Gibbs also noted during the special meeting that meals will be delivered to students on Dec. 21 for the entirety of the week’s meals; the same will be seen on Dec. 28. Starting Jan. 4, bus drivers will deliver meals.
“This will be the first time we are able to provide school meals for the entirety of winter break,” Gibbs said.
The district previously announced in a statement on its website in September that it will not rely on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for its decision-making in terms of what model of education it will use; instead, it will focus on community spread of COVID-19 “beyond the university student population,” the statement says. The virus in recent weeks has spread to the community beyond the Ohio University student population.
The state’s COVID-19 alert system analyzes counties by how many case indicators they meet: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy.
