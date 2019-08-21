Athens City Council is seeking to tighten housing regulation penalties for rental housing and introduced an ordinance that could allow landlords to serve jail time on top of paying fines.
According to City Law Director Lisa Eliason, the current process for prosecuting landlords who do not fix identified code violations allows for out-of-state owners to simply pay a $100 fee, instead of addressing the issue or facing larger consequences.
“That’s where this idea came from that we needed more leverage,” Eliason said. “Someone outside of state could just keep paying that $100 instead of fixing the property.”
The ordinance would change the process to allow new offenses to build upon previous ones, allowing the charges to rise to the level that would allow for jail time to be imposed. The offenses would only amount to different levels of misdemeanors — at most, there could be four offenses in a two-year period that would become a second-degree misdemeanor against a landlord.
The penalties incurred by that misdemeanor would include not more than 90 days in jail and a fine of at most $750.
“This will maybe wake up some of the landlords,” said Council member Chris Fahl. “I think people are frustrated with the city’s ability to look at these places and enforce the code on them. People think the landlords get away with (code offenses).”
Council members also discussed use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, in reference to an appropriations ordinance. About $65,000 of CDBG funds were earmarked in the ordinance to help with demolition of condemned, unsafe houses within the city.
Council member Sarah Grace argued that the CDBG funds would be better used by the city to help improve access to affordable housing, instead of demolitions. She inquired about the county’s land bank, and asked if that could be a suitable alternative.
Mayor Steve Patterson argued that the revolving loan fund from which the CDBG funds will be drawn is “fairly healthy” and that the demolition of properties in hazardous conditions is permissible under the loan fund’s rules. He did note that there may be a way to work to recoup the funds, and that he believes this route of demolition will help the city “get the money back at a faster rate of return” than utilizing the land bank.
In other business, Council also approved an ordinance to issue $460,000 of notes to help issue bonds, as a way to pay back part of the loans for improving the city’s sanitary sewer system. Another ordinance that annexed less than an acre of land on Hillcrest Drive was also approved, in an effort to ensure the borders of the city are properly overseen by the appropriate governments.
In addition, Sarah Conley-Ballew and Austin Babrow, both described as local experts on the environment, were appointed to the Environment and Sustainability Commission, replacing a few outgoing members.
