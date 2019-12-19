Despite efforts by council members to find funding options that would allow for a lower sewer rate increase this year, an 8 percent increase was approved for 2020.
Council Member Jeff Risner had previously noted his intent to seek ways for a lower increase this year, but he was unsuccessful. The increase was proposed by the director of public works, Robert Heady, who spoke at-length about the city’s aging infrastructure, noting one particular leak on College Street that may have been seen prior to the break if the department had a camera system to look into the pipes.
Better equipment was also part of Heady’s argument — take for example the city’s sewer vacuum truck from 1990. The truck cost $116,000 when the city purchased it, but a replacement would cost almost $400,000. Although it is needed, the funding was not available if the 8 percent increase was not approved.
Risner said he had been in communication with the city’s Service-Safety Director, Andy Stone, who ran some numbers on what a lower increase might cost per user and overall to the city. What he found was that about $0.89 would be the difference for users if a 5 percent increase were used. That pencils out to around $16,000 less per year to the city.
Risner said he was told the drop in revenue to the city was too much in regards to how little it would effect user’s bills, and suggested the council pass the ordinance.
Council Member Chris Fahl voiced concerns of how soon the fee increase would be passed on to consumers, as it was set to change on Jan. 1, 2020. She also advocated for a way to let users with saving measures in place have lower bills.
