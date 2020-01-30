Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith has reaffirmed his oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution as well as the Ohio Constitution in light of recent conversations regarding the Second Amendment.
Many surrounding counties of Athens are now Gun Sanctuaries, prompting the question of whether Athens may follow suit. Smith noted there are several aspects of gun ownership that the Sheriff’s Office oversees, regardless of the county’s sanctuary status.
“Gun control alone will not solve the problem of guns and extreme violence,” Smith wrote. “Society needs a thoughtful and comprehensive approach to the much facetted issue.”
He advocated for law enforcement to have access to mental health records for accurate background checks, as well as access to relevant records through the National Instant Check System. He also called for expanded mental health treatment.
“We have an epidemic of untreated mental illness across the county, and there is a strong link between untreated mental illness and increased risk of committing violent acts,” he wrote. “Ohio’s Sheriffs recognize the culture of violence on the internet, on television, in movies and especially violent video games, have a negative influence on our nation’s youth.”
He noted his office’s continued dedication to protecting schools and other local facilities with vulnerable populations.
