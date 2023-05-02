Athens City Council's unanimous approval of an ordinance reducing single-use plastic bags in the city was met with applause from the audience during a council meeting Monday.
The ban will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. It prohibits stores and vendors from giving people single-use plastic bags to carry purchased items off the premises.
Alan Swank, 4th Ward representative, noted that the ordinance was an excellent example of how the council can pass a citizen-led initiative.
In 2016, a similar ordinance was introduced but failed to pass. Then a few years ago, Swank met with some citizens who pushed for the ordinance.
He thanked the many people who helped work on the ordinance in some way, including Elizabeth Ellman, sustainability programs coordinator for the city of Bexley; Athens City Clerk Debbie Walker; Law Director Lisa Eliason; At-Large Representative Sarah Grace; Service Safety Director Andy Stone; and the city's Environment and Sustainability Commission.
He also thanked Athens ReThink Plastics for its research and efforts to get the community to use reusable bags. He also thanked the public for its input on the legislation.
"This is how legislation works," Swank said of the process.
In other matters, the council unanimously passed other ordinances in the third reading. They will go into effect within 30 days.
- An ordinance authorizing phase III of improvements to the city's parking garage. The work will include rooftop solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and a parking area for bicycles.
- An ordinance accepting a land donation and easement from the Sheltering Arms Hospital Foundation Inc. for the West Union Street Improvement Project. The project includes moving utility poles and improving or installing sidewalks along the major Athens roadway. A road connecting West Union Street to West State Park will be constructed as part of the project.
- An ordinance authorizing Mayor Steve Patterson to pay the 2023 Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia membership fee of $90,000. Transient guest taxes will pay the cost.
- An ordinance amending the 2023 fringe benefits package for non-union personnel within the city of Athens. The change will allow retiring non-union police personnel, such as the chief and captain, to purchase their sidearm after they retire, as long as they didn't leave the agency due to a mental health issue.
- An ordinance amending the appropriation ordinance.
- Two ordinances, each accepting a 25-year sanitary sewer line easement for the city/county sewer expansion project. The easements are from Ohio University along Dairy Lane and Catherine Jane Chagnot and Kerri J. Griffin, along North Blackburn Road.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Steve Patterson told council that he would look into creating an ordinance that would allow the city to give citizens a rebate for planting trees on their property. The City of Lima has a rebate program through its soil and water district.
Athens City Council will have a committee meeting at 7 p.m. May 8 in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.