As a kid growing up in Athens, Leif Wakefield didn’t spend his days tossing the pigskin or playing soccer.
Instead, he found his home away from home skateboarding with his friends.
“The skate park was my life growing up. I spent more time there than I did at my own house,” Wakefield said of the Athens Skate Park.
The skate park was built in 2003 and has hosted even world-famous skater Tony Hawk, but to Wakefield, it is home.
“It was really a place where me and my friends could go and hang out,” he said. “All the kids that didn’t want to play football or soccer or anything like that, it gave us an amazing opportunity to recreate in the outdoors and express ourselves.”
However, after almost 20 years, the park is really beginning to show its age.
“There’s quite a bit of large-size holes in concrete around the park that is extremely dangerous for people who don’t know (that) they’re there,” Wakefield said. “If you would roll over them, your wheels would get stuck and you could seriously hurt yourself.”
That’s why the City of Athens arts, parks and recreation department, in conjunction with the local skate community, is coming together to make some of the much-needed improvements.
The improvements first include removal of graffiti in the park followed by cleanup of broken down concrete.
Katherine Ann Jordan, the Athens arts, parks and recreation department’s director, said the concrete in the park was all laid in sections — meaning there are seams in the concrete. Over the years, water has gotten down into those seams causing the concrete to breakdown.
Jordan was able to find and set aside $10,000 in this year’s budget to pay Zach Powell with Ridge Runner Custom Construction to come in and lay the new concrete in the areas of damage. Powell is donating some of his labor and that of his crew.
Work on the project starts about 10 a.m. Saturday and will last at least a week.
Jordan said she’s hoping volunteers can come out this weekend to help clean up the graffiti and pick up the broken concrete before Powell’s team lays the new concrete.
“Zach is used to working with volunteers and he knows what he can get people to help him with versus what they need to do by themselves,” Jordan said. “So we’re hoping we can get a good turnout to cleanup the space and whatever else he is able to incorporate assistance with.”
In addition to laying the new concrete, Powell’s team will also be building a new skate feature at the edge of the park that is being paid for completely through donations.
Moss Miller, a lifelong Athens skater and owner of the local skate shop, said they were able to raise about $5,000 through two separate events in October 2021 and this April to pay for the new feature that he believes is desperately needed.
“It’s a challenging park,” Miller said of the deep bowl and steep inclines. “And me in my older age, even with my experience, I don’t mess too much with the really deep big part of the park. Maybe a lot of kids aren’t getting into it [skating] because it’s [the park’s] too challenging.”
That’s why Miller said he’s thrilled to see a smaller feature being added that will have lots of different uses and be great for all age and experience levels.
He said that added feature is a ramp with hips and a box coming out of it.
“It’s almost like four or five obstacles smashed into one,” Miller said. “It’s very versatile. It can be skated from a lot of different directions and different ways. We thought it would be interesting.”
Wakefield, who runs the Athens Skateboard Club, said he’s excited to have a new feature that will be easier for more inexperienced skaters to start with.
“My goal with the skateboard club is to offer lessons to younger kids living in Athens to kind of bridge the age gap and get kids who are actually going to be here for a while interested in skating and using the skate park,” he said.
Both Miller and Wakefield agreed that a majority of the skate park users currently are Ohio University students and while they love their participation, the two also want to see more local residents taking advantage as well.
Wakefield said he got so much out of having the skate park in his youth that he wants to pass on to the next generation. “I owe pretty much everyone I have in my life to skating and the skate park,” he said. “It’s where I met all my best friends. It’s where I learned a lot about myself in terms of perseverance and — really — life skills I have that I’ll take with me the rest of my life. That’s why we see the skate park as such an important part of our community.”
While Jordan isn’t a skater herself, she has taken her own children there and sees the use daily from her window at her department’s office.
“I see the skate park everyday and it’s one of the most used amenities that we have,” Jordan said.
In her position as director, Jordan said her job is to look at the assets in the community and the things that focus on impacting the well-being and physical and social health of the citizens of Athens. And for her, that means looking at the facilities and ensuring they get the improvements they need to last long into the future.
That’s why Jordan hopes to put money into the city’s budget each year to provide for maintenance and updates to the skate park. She said this year’s project is just the first of what she hopes will be many projects to not only show the city values the park but to improve it for all users.
“This is one of the ones that we’re focusing on right now. It’s definitely a heavily used facility and lots of people clearly enjoy going out there,” Jordan said. “It’s a really cool resource that we have, so I think we need to continue to invest in that for our community.”
