Athens will celebrate Juneteenth with a variety of programs ranging from a historic walking tour to a celebration to a two-act musical play.
Saturday’s activities will begin with a Juneteenth Health Walk, which will be led by Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society Communication and Media Director Trevellya Ford-Ahmed.
People can register for the free walk, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Baker Center’s fourth floor, at ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9YzHZmGjZUCNRUG online.
Ford-Ahmed said the tour will chronicle the buildings, or lack of, buildings originally constructed by free-borne, enslaved and indigenous people.
“The west side was where many of them lived … the area was called ‘Little Africa,’” she said.
The walk starts by the Christopher Davis marker to the OU gate. They will also visit the former site of the Berry Hotel on Court Street. They will travel down Court Street to the National Armory, Mount Zion Baptist Church and end at the Southeast Ohio History Center.
Ford-Ahmed noted people are trying to have the route recognized as Heritage Square, which could be a model for tourism.
The tour will also point out OU buildings, such as Adams Hall. Constructed in 2007, the residence hall was named for Alvin C. Adams. In 1959, he became the first African American graduate of OU’s School of Journalism.
They will also point out Haning Hall, the former Athens post office, which was designed by a Black architect.
The Juneteenth Festival on the College Green will feature live music, food and merchandise vendors, and activities for children. Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets, water and sunscreen. They are also asked to bring a personal hygiene item or beauty product to donate.
Donated items will be available to OU students of color via the Being Black In College program sponsored by the Division of Diversity and Inclusion.
The chairs for the 2021 Juneteenth Celebration are Travis Gatling, artistic director in the School of Dance, and Vanessa Morgan-Nai, assistant director of D&I Programs in the Division of Diversity and Inclusion.
“We are proud to be a part of this historically significant celebration dating back to 1865,” Gatling and Morgan-Nai said. “We look forward to joining alumni, friends, colleagues, and members of the Athens community for Ohio University’s second annual Juneteenth event – Education Through Celebration: Our History, Our Hope.”
The day will end with “The Lady and the Empress,” a two-part musical play. It will be held at 7 p.m. at Southeast Ohio History Center.
West Virginia resident, Doris “Lady D” Fields, wrote the play about Bessie Smith, known as the Empress of Blues and Jazz. Fields is a renowned musician and artist.
Ford-Ahmed noted that Smith was the first woman in the 1920s to get a major recording contract.
“That was unheard of at the time,” she said.
Fields will go into delve into Smith’s life and death, as well as sing some of her songs.
Tickets are $20 a piece or four for $60. They can be obtained by calling the Southeast Ohio History Center at 740-592-2280. Ford-Ahmed also has tickets available and can be reached at fordmtzionbc@gmail.com via email.
Athens County Public Library in Athens also has an ongoing exhibit, Saving Places, that relates to Athens’ Black community. It will be on display until the end of June, Ford-Ahmed said.
“It grew from the movie we produced, ‘Black Wall Street — Athens County,’ which chronicled the erasure of so many of our buildings,” Ford-Ahmed said.
Athens County history and social studies teachers played the movie in classrooms. The society issued a challenge to students, asking them to share a place they would want to save and how it would affect them it if was destroyed.
“We had five wonderful winners,” Ford-Ahmed said. “We asked them to present their place either visually, written or as social media. They all went with visual — either a drawing, art or, we had a senior actually do a clay model of his room.”
The preservation society’s work during Juneteenth is an effort to bring awareness to Mount Zion Baptist Church, as 116-year-old building that was a cornerstone of Athens’ Black community.
“So many people, who were seeking freedom, came through here and stopped,” Ford-Ahmed said. “There were so many trees here, that it felt for some like they were being sheltered from being seen.”
The county’s brick-making facilities and coal mines offered employment, and eventually led Blacks to build the church and start a community.
“We are trying to add to the money we received from the Smithsonian National Trust,” she said. “Our primary focus right now is protecting the stained-glass windows.”
Ford-Ahmed noted that three to four weeks ago, heavy winds blew out one of the church’s windows. She contacted the board and a friend who worked in stained-glass regarding the window. Its centerpiece was intact, but the rest was broken.
“She contacted me back in about four minutes and told me to pick up every piece, vacuum it up if I had to,” Ford-Ahmed said. “Some of the glass is almost impossible to duplicate, as it was made in 1906 by a Japanese company in Japan.
“What we are attempting to do is have them all removed before we start putting in an elevator and shaking up the basement,” she said.
The basement floor will be lowered to accommodate the fact that people are taller than they were back when the church was built.
The windows would be taken down and stored for two to three years while restoration work is done.
“We’re asking for about two to three years storage,” Ford-Ahmed said.
According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth marks the day when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state on June 19, 1865. This occurred two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, as implementation generally depended on the advance of Union troops to Confederate-controlled places.
The most remote slavery state, Texas, was one of the last states to abandon chattel slavery. Only through the Thirteenth Amendment, ratified near the end of 1865, did emancipation end slavery throughout the entire United States.
Since June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, it will be recognized as a federal holiday on Monday. Many businesses and government agencies will be closed.
