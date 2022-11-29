Several places in Athens County will kick off the holiday season with activities in the coming days.
The City of Athens will host a tree lighting ceremony from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.
During the event, Santa Claus will be available to take photographs with children in his workshop, located in front of Athens County Courthouse, at the intersection of Washington and Court streets.
Festivities will continue with horse-drawn carriage rides and social holiday activities hosted by members of the Athens Uptown Business Association.
During his recent press conference, Mayor Steve Patterson noted that city workers put up the holiday tree on Nov. 23.
The event will include an official celebration of Athens being named one of this year’s Best Hometown in Ohio by Ohio Magazine.
“The city is being recognized as one of the five communities showcased in the magazine,” Patterson said. “We will be presented an award for being in their magazine, which is pretty cool.”
On Saturday, the Village of Coolville will host its seventh annual Christmas in the Village from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
According to the schedule, events begin at 2 p.m and will end with a parade, which will start at 6 p.m. The event will be held along the village’s Main Street.
As part of the event, the Coolville Christmas in the Village Craft Show will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday in the Coolville Elementary School gymnasium.
For information on the craft fair, visit the Restore Coolville page on Facebook, facebook.com/restorecoolville or email restorecoolville@yahoo.com .
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Beacon School will host its 10th annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser, which benefits the school’s PTA.
Tickets cost $5 and are available for purchase at the door of the school at 801 W. Union St., Athens. Children ages 3 and under are free.
Doors open at 9 a.m. Santa will be in the North Pole Room from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and will have a gift for each child.
Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns and drinks.
The Rarely Herd and Catfish will perform during the breakfast. Chance auction tickets may be purchased from 9 until 10:45 a.m.; get 20 tickets for $5. The bake sale and craft sale will be available from 9 until 11 a.m.
A chance auction and 50/50 drawing will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and will continue until completed. Miscellaneous activities begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.
For information, call 740-594-3539.
Later this month, Santa will again visit Athens County as also the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department will help him stop by local homes.
According to a press release, the department’s fire truck will help Santa travel to homes within Columbia Township and will bring a gift. The visits will be on Dec. 22, and are scheduled to start shortly after 5 p.m.
“Keep in mind, Santa loves visiting children of all ages — young and old — especially those that may just need an extra smile this holiday season,” the department wrote.
The department is also accepting donations to help purchase the care packages.
To be included on the list for a visit, send the department a private message through its Facebook page, facebook.com/ColumbiaTownshipVolunteerFireDepartment . Include your address, children’s names and ages.
