Athens Mayor Steve Patterson talks about events and other things happening in the city during his press conference Wednesday, which is streamed on the Government Channel website, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/278/Video .
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson talks about events and other things happening in the city during his press conference Wednesday, which is streamed on the Government Channel website, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/278/Video .
Athens Government Channel
This new graphic contains information about the City of Athens Utilities Billing Office's new payment system. The program will be available to customers on May 1.
During a press conference Wednesday, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson announced that the city's utilities billing office will offer a new billing and payment service.
The city expects the program to be available to customers on May 1. There will not be a service disruption. Those already enrolled in an auto-pay option will continue to receive uninterrupted service.
InvoiceCloud powers the billing portal, according to information provided by the city. It will allow residents to pay their utilities through various methods, such as over the phone, by text and online through the portal.
Registration will not be needed to make a one-time payment. Payment methods include MasterCard, Visa, Discover, American Express, e-check, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and even Venmo.
One of the most significant changes is that customers will be able to enroll in paperless billing and will be able to receive emails and text reminders, according to the city.
Also during his press conference, Patterson said that the Commission on Disabilities is offering accessibility grants for Athens businesses to upgrade their business or the facility's entrance to make it more Americans with Disabilities Act friendly.
"I know there's a couple of business owners that have talked to me about wanting to potentially apply for the grant for ADA improvements of their businesses," he said.
Up to $15,000 is available per project.
The application's direct URL is https://forms.gle/k58QxGDeZXkByvfz8. In addition, the form is available by visiting ci.athens.oh.us and clicking on the Boards and Commissions link under the Government tab to locate the application. The application is also available at City Hall, in the Mayor's Office, if a paper copy is desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.