The City of Athens is asking organizers to host plastic-free events for 2023 and beyond.
Athens City Council talked about efforts to be plastic-free by 2023 during its regular meeting Tuesday at council chambers. Council also held a committee meeting that night.
The topic came up after Mayor Steve Patterson gave a year-in-review report and discussed his upcoming State of the City address, which he plans to give in late February. The speech typically details what Athens accomplished during the past year and what it plans to accomplish in the future.
At-large Council Member Micah McCarey applauded the city’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact and asked whether Patterson believed the goal to go plastic free in 2023 would be obtainable.
“We will attain that this year,” Patterson said.
On Dec. 13, 2021, council passed a resolution supporting a zero-waste policy for the City of Athens. The resolution asks the mayor to take steps to make the city plastic free by January 2023, to “include requiring all events held on city property or sponsored by the city to be ‘plastic free by ‘23’; purchase products and services that cause minimal adverse environmental impact; conduct a waste audit of city buildings by September 2023; and develop a zero-waste policy with benchmarks for city property, to be presented to City Council by September 2024.”
Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki is currently working on compiling the list of all events occurring in the city that will require street closures. Council will approve that list at a future meeting, Patterson said.
“One of the things he has been doing with every event organizer is informing them that there will be no plastic cups. There will be no plastic cutlery,” Patterson said. “Everything will have to be aluminum cups if they want to serve something in a cup. No plastic bottles. We’re pretty clear with event organizers in terms of not having, for city-sanctioned events, any plastic.”
Also during the regular meeting, Law Director Lisa Eliason detailed the work the Office of Law Director and City Prosecutor conducted in 2022.
Her office, which represents the city in criminal and civil legal matters, prosecuted 1,1530 cases in 2022. The office also has an agreement with Athens County Board of Commissioners in which they represent the county in municipal court cases that occur within the county’s unincorporated areas.
Her office is working on using Matrix, a computer program that will allow her office to share body camera video or other evidence digitally as part of the discovery process in a criminal case.
In a criminal case when someone obtains an attorney, they are entitled to “discover” or see whatever evidence that will be used to prosecute the case, Eliason said.
“We will be able to just give the attorney a code, a number, and they can go directly into Matrix and they can take their own video off Matrix,” Eliason said. “We’ll also do the paper discovery that way too.”
Also during the regular meeting, Athens City Council conducted the first reading of two budget-related ordinances. One amends the 2023 appropriations ordinance and the other authorizes the auditor to pay any Fiscal Year 2022 expenses that are still outstanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.