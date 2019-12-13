Several counties throughout Southeast Ohio have been identified as areas for a tax-credit program under the Appalachian Regional Commission and multiple partners nationwide.
“Opportunity Zones” are defined by ARC as “economically-distressed” communities “where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.” These zones provide a tax incentive for businesses to re-invest in communities and act as an “economic development tool designed to spur economic development and job creation in low-income communities,” according to Ohio’s official Opportunity Zone website.
ARC notes on its website that areas can qualify as “Opportunity Zones” if they have been nominated for that designation by the state. Opportunity Zone eligibility is also determined at the census tract level.
Opportunity Zones in Athens County take up parts of Waterloo, Lee, Alexander, Dover and York Townships. Over 10,000 residents total reside in these zones.
Vinton County’s Opportunity Zone takes up parts of Elk and Clinton Twps. According to the Economic Innovation Group, which charted Opportunity Zones in an interactive map, 5,028 people reside within this zone, and this zone is also home to 215 businesses.
Jackson County has two Opportunity Zones: one takes up Milton Twp. (estimated population in this zone is 5,157 residents), and the other takes up Bloomfield and Madison Twp (its estimated population is 4,619 residents).
In Hocking County, Falls Twp. is an Opportunity Zone. This zone contains an estimated 4,231 residents and 294 businesses.
Opportunity Zones were created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 37 census tracts have been designated as Qualified Opportunity Zones across Appalachia. These eligible tracts are home to over 2.8 million Appalachian residents. The ARC stated that 8.5 percent of the nation’s eligible tracts and 8.1 percent of its eligible population are located in Appalachia.
Investment priorities include projects focusing on downtown development, manufacturing, IT, healthcare, education, food systems, clean energy, tourism and recreation.
Ohio’s local partners include the (Appalachian Partnership for Economic Development) APEG, the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, Ohio Development Services Agency, Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Affairs, Buckeye Hills Regional Council, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.
An additional informational meeting will be held on Jan. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buckeye Hill Regional Council in Marietta to discuss Opportunity Zones and how they will specifically function in Ohio.
