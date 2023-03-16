MARIETTA - The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 33/U.S. 50 INTERCHANGE
MAJOR REHAB
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation - A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50/U.S. 33 westbound is closed. The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is also closed. ODOT's detour is Stimson Avenue to Rock Riffle Road to U.S. 33 east towards Pomeroy to the Richland Avenue exit to U.S. 33 west.
*NEW* Beginning March 27, one lane will be closed at Stimson Avenue/Rock Riffle Road. Traffic will be maintained with temporary signals.
Overall project estimated completion: October 1.
SR 13 Sewer Line Project - Beginning March 13, SR 13 has been closed at Lexington Avenue so that the Village of Chauncey can complete a sewer line project. The detour is SR 682 west to U.S. 33 west to SR 78 east to SR 685 east. Estimated completion: March 23
U.S. 50 Sign Upgrades - A sign upgrade project begins on March 20 on U.S. 50, between Harmony Road (County Road 24) and Della Drive (County Road 52.) Lane closures will be in place where work is occurring. Estimated Completion: June 14
