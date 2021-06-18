The Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague met with Atomic Credit Union Chief Operating Officer/General Counsel Aaron Michael and his son Reagan to discuss the Student-Run Credit Union Program.
The program assists in teaching area youth essential financial skills including saving from an early age. The first was opened in 2011 within the Jacksons City Schools elementary buildings and was the first time this was done in the state for an elementary school.
The branches are managed by students with some supervision by an Atomic employee. This allows students to gain experience in branch running as well as various other duties.
Currently, there are 50 student-run credit unions spread across 26 school districts. With COVID-19 impacting the program, it was shortened for the 2019-2020 school year. However, in that time, 579 student employees processed 14,112 transaction resulting in a total savings of $117,606.41 in less than five months.
Students are the only patrons allowed at these branches where they can open an account, make deposits, and make withdrawals. Applications can be turned in at any of the student-run branches or can be opened at any Atomic Credit Union location or online at their website.
Benefits to opening an account range from double interest on youth accounts and a lack of fees applied to the account. Having a youth account also opens the owner up for eligibility with Atomic Credit Union scholarships once they become high school seniors.
