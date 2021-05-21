Atomic Credit Union would like to announce the addition of Mandy Thompson as the new Branch Manager of their Athens Branch, located at 920 E. State Street.
Mandy joins Atomic Credit Union with 15 years’ experience in the financial industry. She has two sons, ages 19 and 25, and enjoys a long run in the evening to burn off the day!
“I am looking forward to new beginnings and building new relationships here at Atomic Credit Union!”, Mandy said.
