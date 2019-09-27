Note: This story appears in the Friday, Sept. 27 newspaper on Page A1.
Payroll errors, questionable hiring practices and a lack of formal human resources policies that could have prevented these problems.
The Auditor of State’s Office reported numerous concerns with the Athens County Board of Elections in a recent audit, with the results publicized on Thursday.
The state’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Athens County found several other “significant deficiencies” with the office.
Among them: Ohio Auditor Keith Faber reported that “poor internal controls” at the Board of Elections office caused eight employees to be overpaid a combined total of $1,603 during the fiscal year 2018. This included Director Debbie Quivey, two clerks, a full-time employee and four other temporary and part-time workers.
“Sloppy financial organization costs taxpayer’s time and money,” Faber stated in the news release. “The Athens County Board of Elections must put controls in place to stop their waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars.”
Faber said that Quivey and Assistant Director Penny Brooks had repaid the amount to the Athens County General Fund.
Messages left for Quivey and the Board of Elections office were not returned Thursday to provide comment on the state’s findings.
The state’s audit found that the Board of Elections office did not have a human resources department. This led to a number of related concerns from the state about ways in which the Board of Elections documented timecards, followed pay standards and conducted hirings.
The Board of Elections has used the county commissioners’ “Personnel Policy and Procedures Manual” on an informal basis, but the state audit reports the office never formally adopted it.
“Lack of documented policies and procedures also increases the risk that errors, theft or fraud will occur and not be detected in a timely manner,” the audit states, advising the Board of Elections to establish HR standards.
In particular, the state audit highlighted the office’s hiring practices, especially of part-time employees.
“There is no evidence that these hires are approved by the governing board of the department,” the audit states. “It was also noted that some of these hires had familial relationships with existing employees working in the Board of Elections department.”
The audit states this concern has been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission.
“By not having a human resource department or having the board of governance approve the hiring of employees, the department increases the risk of having a bias when hiring,” the audit continues.
The audit called for the Board of Elections to “work to provide a sound fiscal environment and will implement policies and procedures” by the end of 2019.
