Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson had some good news for the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 15 — the previously anticipated $2 million drop in revenue may not be nearly that steep, and the county may in fact approach 2021 with a higher balance in its general fund than in 2020.
Thompson noted that this year the county’s governmental offices had switched to a new accounting system, which also switched the government from a cash-based to accrual-based system. Thompson was at the Commissioner’s meeting to present her department’s budget requests for 2021.
“I’m disappointed in what I heard this morning, because I don’t think it’s accurate and I don’t think that’s the point of budget hearings,” Thompson said Tuesday.
Earlier in the meeting, Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman presented his department’s budget. He also noted that the Treasurer’s Office has not balanced with the Auditor’s Office in “a while.”
He noted that there has not been a good deal of delinquencies on foreclosure payments, among other funds that go into his office.
Thompson noted Wednesday that the balancing issue is likely because of a new portion of the government’s budgeting system converting to the accrual system. Accrual systems take into account anticipated revenues and expenditures, and cash funds report immediate numbers as they currently stand. The differences between funds can create discrepancies, and Thompson said an independent public accountant was working with both offices to identify and fix the matter.
“We haven’t balanced with the treasurer’s office without an IPA since Ric took office,” Thompson said on Tuesday.
However, she did give some brighter news: the budget appears to be shaping up to a higher revenue amount than previously estimated through the Auditor’s Office.
“I don’t think we could have anticipated where we are at this point in the year, given the year we’ve had,” Thompson said.
She noted that the numbers presented to the Commissioners Tuesday were conservative, coming in at $16,873 million for the general operating fund. However, Thompson said she is anticipating another million or so in funding to fill in the general operating fund.
“I am concerned a little bit about next year,” she noted. “You heard the Treasurer say the interest rates are rising, and we do see that happening. So that also affects personal income, and that could affect some of our spending trends. We believe a lot of the sales tax was due to just the change that resulted from the pandemic of how people were spending money and also, we saw some direct correlation with the stimulus money that came from the Federal government, as well as the CARES Act funds.”
She noted caution concerning the county’s small businesses, which she is still wary of failing due to the faltering economy.
“I’m very concerned about what may happen — whether those small businesses will stay afloat,” she said, noting that over $25,000 was provided in COVID relief funding to the area’s businesses.
“I think every one of those dollars helps, and it gets put back into our economy and helps folks stay employed locally, which is critical,” she said. “But what happens in the longer run is still difficult to tell. We don’t know what’s going to happen with personal incomes, we don’t know what is going to happen with employment.
“I think what we’re seeing in Athens, what we’re really used to, is those ebbs and flows with the college students, and the pandemic has really caused a stall there,” she continued. “We don’t know if these students are going to come back next year, we don’t know what campus will look like, and that is directly going to impact those spending trends, the hotel industry, the restaurant industry.”
Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted that the Fiscal Year 2021 estimated revenue is currently sitting at $16.962 million. The 2020 Fiscal Year actual revenue was about $17.793 million, he noted.
“Really, when you look at our temporary from December 2019 to our temp right now, we’re not that far off,” Thompson explained. “I really expect that when we’re ready to give you the temporary certificate we will be over our current balance of where we are at this year, which I don’t know has happened while I have been in office here. I expect that we will be in a much better position next year.
“So, bottom line is, it’s better than we thought it was going to be,” Chmiel summarized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.