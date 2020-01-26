Auditor Thompson Presents #1 Dog Tag for 2020

Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson presented the #1 Dog License of 2020 to a Golden Retriever named Wally. Local Radio Station owner Thom Williams held a Facebook contest in which dog owners posted a picture of their canine. The picture of the pet that received the most likes was awarded the 2020 #1 dog license. Wally received over 640 likes.
Auditor Thompson personally purchased the #1 dog tag and donated it to Wally whose owner is Shelly Powell. Several local businesses, including PetSmart, Buckley Brothers, Friendly Paws, Shade River Ag and Detwiller True Value donated items to the lucky winner. Shelly, her son Nathan and Wally came to the WSEO/WAIS Radio station to receive their recognition and awards.
Athens County Dog License Sales began on Dec. 1, 2019 and will continue until Jan. 31, 2020. Auditor Thompson encourages dog owners to purchase their license before the deadline to avoid a late penalty.
Dog licenses also may be purchased either at:
Athens County Auditor’s Office Courthouse Annex located at 15 S. Court St., Room 330, Athens, OH 45701. Call 740-592-3223 with any questions. The office is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.athenscountyauditor.org.
Licenses may also be bought at the Athens County Dog Shelter, located at 13333 SR 13, Millfield, OH 45761. They can be reached at 740-593-5415. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Licenses will also be available for purchase at the following locations and times:
-Athens County Title Office on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, and Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon
-Family Dollar – Glouster on Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Rocky Boots – Nelsonville on Jan. 28 from noon to 2 p.m., and Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
-Walmart – Athens on Jan. 30 from 2-4 p.m.
-Friendly Paws – Athens on Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
-Athens Kroger on Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
-Trimble Kroger on Jan. 27 from 2-4 p.m.
Licenses not purchased by the deadline of Jan. 31 will be assessed a penalty. The Auditors Office does not have the authority to waive late fees after the deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.