McARTHUR — At the Red Diamond Austin Powder plant stands a monument; at its base, a severed rose.
Memorialist Brigette Sharp of Logan Monument Company explained this symbolizes the 16 lives of Red Diamond plant employees that were “cut short,” dating back as far as 1946 and as recent as 2009.
She helped Safety Committee chair Bernadette Chaney design the memorial.
Sixteen names take up the monument: Ernest Perry, E.E. Wills, John Timms, Ralph Hutchinson, James Ross Jr., Arvin Caudill, Duane Lowe, Glen Pendleton, Oliver Risner, Perley Seymour, Joyce Woodrum, Roger Ervin, David Jarvis, Steve McVey, David Blake and Marletta Betts.
Austin Powder is a Cleveland-based industrial explosives company. The Red Diamond plant, located about 25 miles west of Athens, opened in 1931.
The powder plant held a dedication ceremony for the monument July 9. In attendance were Austin Powder employees and relatives of the deceased, many of whom were the family of Perry and Betts, the first and last employees memorialized on the monument.
Chaney explained the monument sprouted from a smaller memorial project and took over a year to plan and construct.
Sharp said the statue was originally going to be placed on Powder Plant Road to be viewed by passing cars, but the safety committee decided to turn it into a place where people could sit and reflect.
Austin Powder leaders offered words of remembrance during the dedication ceremony.
“We’ve lost some people we love,” Austin Powder President and CEO John Rathbun said. “Our job is to make sure we follow rules, know the rules. There would be nothing worse than another fatality.”
Jake Shepherd, who serves on the Safety Committee, voiced similar sentiments. “This speech isn’t nearly enough, and neither is this monument.”
Site leader Chris Wakefield, who joined Austin Powder several months ago, hopes the monument will serve as a daily reminder for why employees should work safely.
“It’s our job to make sure everyone goes home safe every day,” he said.
Family members wishing to visit the memorial between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday may schedule an appointment with Austin Powder Company Security at 740-596-5286.
Sydney Dawes is a staff journalist for The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
